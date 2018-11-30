Meigs fends off Lady Warriors, 57-45

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — It’s safe to say the Lady Marauders have enjoyed the first week of the season.

After posting 90 points in the season-opener, the Meigs girls basketball team provided an impressive follow-up act on Thursday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, as the Lady Marauders claimed a 57-45 victory over non-conference guest Warren, a 19-win team a year ago that swept MHS in two meetings.

Meigs (2-0) led by just two points, at 11-9, after one quarter, but the Maroon and Gold added two more to its advantage in the second and took a 23-19 edge into the half.

In the third quarter, the Lady Marauders nailed eight field goals, three of which came from beyond the arc. The MHS defense also stepped up in the third, holding Warren to just seven points, as the hosts headed into the finale with a 44-26 advantage.

The Lady Warriors poured in 19 points over the final eight minutes, but Meigs tallied 13 to seal the 57-45 victory.

The Lady Marauders were 12-of-16 (75 percent) from the free throw line in the game, including 6-of-8 (75 percent) in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, WHS was 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) from the stripe.

MHS senior Becca Pullins led the Lady Marauders with 21 points, 18 of which came on six of the team’s seven three-pointers. Mallory Hawley scored 14 points for the victors, Kassidy Betzing added nine, while Madison Fields chipped in with eight. Marissa Noble and Taylor Swartz rounded out the winning tally with three and two points respectively.

Molly Grayson’s 15 points featured a quartet of three-pointers and led the way for the guests. Caspen Ford and Millie Ryan each had eight points for WHS, while Olivia Alloway came up with five.

These teams are slated for a rematch on Feb. 7 in Washington County.

The Maroon and Gold open Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Monday at Vinton County.

