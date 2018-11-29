Bobcats grab nine All-MAC spots

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A fine nine.

The Ohio football team landed nine players — six from the offensive side of the ball — on the 2018-All-Mid-American Conference football teams, released on Wednesday.

The Bobcats earned six first team selections — the program’s most since picking up seven in 1968 — after having just one first teamer a year ago. Ohio’s other three selections on this year’s squad came on the second team.

On the all-conference team for a third time in his career is OU redshirt-junior defensive back Javon Hagan, who was a second team selection twice before moving up to first team this fall. In 11 games this season, Hagan finished with 72 tackles, half of which were solo, while intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble.

Joining Hagan on the first team defense is Bobcats redshirt-junior punter Michael Farkas, who was a third team selection in 2016. Farkas — a two-time MAC East Special Teams Player of the Week — earned 43.6 yards per punt this season, hitting his season-high of 59 on three occasions.

A quartet of seniors represented Ohio on the first team offense, running back A.J. Ouellette, wide receiver Papi White, left tackle Joe Lowery and left guard Joe Anderson, each moving up from second team last season.

Lowery and Anderson anchored the Bobcat line, which led the way to 470.6 yards per game, including 261.9 yards per game on the ground.

Ouellette carried the ball for 1,142 yards and 12 touchdowns this fall, while also catching a pair of touchdown passes. Ouellette is the fourth Bobcat running back in program history to hit the 1,000-yard milestone in multiple seasons. He’s third on Ohio’s all-time rushing yardage list, and fourth in all-time rushing touchdowns.

White — who appeared on the 2017 team as both a second team wide receiver and a third team punt returner — is the first Bobcat wide receiver to land on first team since 1983. The program’s all-time leader in receiving yards, White caught 58 passes for 897 yards and nine touchdowns this fall, while adding another touchdown on the ground.

On the all-conference second team for a second straight season is Ohio redshirt-junior quarterback Nathan Rourke, who finished the year completing 154-of-252 passes for 2,228 yards and 22 touchdowns. Rourke — responsible for 74 touchdowns in his career, second-most in program history — also carried the ball for 816 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Earning their first-ever all-conference honors are right guard Durrell Wood and outside linebacker Evan Croutch. While Wood was helping Lowery and Anderson up front on offense, Croutch led the team with 79 tackles, including 54 solo. Croutch picked off two passes and came up for a quartet of sacks for the Bobcat defense, which was the second-best team in the conference against the ground attack.

2018 All-Mid-American Conference Football

Specialty Awards

Coach of the Year: Lance Leipold, Buffalo

Offensive Player of the Year: QB Tyree Jackson, Buffalo

Defensive Player of the Year: DE Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois

Special Teams Player of the Year: KR/PR Diontae Johnson, Toledo

Freshman of the Year: RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo

Vern Smith Leadership Award Winner: DE Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois

First Team Offense

QB – Tyree Jackson, Buffalo

OL – Max Scharping, Northern Illinois &@

OL – Luke Juriga, Western Michigan +

OL – Joe Lowery, Ohio +

OL – James O’Hagan, Buffalo %^

OL – Joe Anderson, Ohio +

TE – Tyler Mabry, Buffalo

WR – Anthony Johnson, Buffalo &

WR – Diontae Johnson, Toledo &

WR – Cody Thompson, Toledo @

WR – Papi White, Ohio +

RB – LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan

RB – A.J. Ouellette, Ohio +

PK – Matt Trickett, Kent State

First Team Defense

OLB – Brad Koenig, Miami

OLB – Antonio Jones-Davis, Northern Illinois

ILB – Khalil Hodge, Buffalo &#

ILB – Malik Fountain, Central Michigan +@

DL – Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois &

DL – Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan &

DL – Michael Danna, Central Michigan

DL – Chuck Harris, Buffalo %

DB – Alvin Davis, Akron +

DB – Sean Bunting, Central Michigan

DB – Javon Hagan, Ohio +#

DB – Xavier Crawford, Central Michigan

P – Michael Farkas, Ohio ^

First Team Specialists

Kickoff Return Specialist – Maurice Thomas, Miami ^

Punt Return Specialist – Diontae Johnson, Toledo &

Second Team Offense

QB – Nathan Rourke, Ohio +

OL – John Keenoy, Western Michigan &#

OL – Bryce Harris, Toledo

OL – Luke Shively, Northern Illinois

OL – Durrell Wood, Ohio

OL – Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo

TE – Reggie Gilliam, Toledo

WR – K.J. Osborn, Buffalo

WR – Scott Miller, Bowling Green %@

WR – Jayden Reed, Western Michigan

WR – Riley Miller, Ball State

RB – Tre Harbison, Northern Illinois

RB – Jaret Patterson, Buffalo

PK – Ryan Tice, Central Michigan

Second Team Defense

OLB – Evan Croutch, Ohio

OLB – Ulysees Gilbert III, Akron &@

ILB – Kyle Pugh, Northern Illinois

ILB – Kyle Rachwal, Eastern Michigan

DL – Josh Corcoran, Northern Illinois %

DL – Jamal Davis, Akron %

DL – Kalil Morris, Kent State

DL – Doug Costin, Miami

DB – Cameron Lewis, Buffalo

DB – Kevin McGill, Eastern Michigan

DB – Mykelti Williams, Northern Illinois

DB – Kyron Brown, Akron

P – Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan

Second Team Specialists

Kickoff Return Specialist – Diontae Johnson, Toledo +

Punt Return Specialist – Jayden Reed, Western Michigan

Third Team Offense

QB – Gus Ragland, Miami

OL – Jimmy Leatiota, Eastern Michigan +

OL – Danny Godlevske, Miami

OL – Steve Nielsen, Eastern Michigan

OL – Jack Kramer, Bowling Green

OL – Jordan Rigg, Miami %

TE – Giovanni Ricci, Western Michigan

WR – Blake Banham, Eastern Michigan

WR – Justin Hall, Ball State +

WR – Jon’Vea Johnson, Toledo #

WR – Jack Sorenson, Miami

RB – Andrew Clair, Bowling Green %

RB – Jamauri Bogan, Western Michigan !

PK – Jameson Vest, Toledo &

Third Team Defense

OLB – John Lako, Akron

OLB – Christian Albright, Ball State

ILB – Brian Bell, Akron

ILB – Jacob White, Ball State

DL – Tuzar Skipper, Toledo

DL – Jack Heflin, Northern Illinois

DL – Jeremiah Harris, Eastern Michigan +^

DL – Nate Brisson-Fast, Central Michigan

DB – Marcus Milton, Bowling Green

DB – Vince Calhoun, Eastern Michigan %

DB – Brody Hoying, Eastern Michigan &

DB – Josh Teachey, Toledo

P – Kyle Kramer, Miami

Third Team Specialists

Kickoff Return Specialist – Malik Dunner, Ball State %

Punt Return Specialist – K.J. Osborn, Buffalo

& — indicates 2017 First-Team All-MAC

+ — indicates 2017 Second-Team All-MAC

% — indicates 2017 Third-Team All-MAC

@ — indicates 2016 First-Team All-MAC

# — indicates 2016 Second-Team All-MAC

^ — indicates 2016 Third-Team All-MAC

= — indicates 2015 First-Team All-MAC

* — indicates 2015 Second-Team All-MAC

! — indicates 2015 Third-Team All-MAC

Ohio senior Papi White (4) breaks a touchdown run, during the Bobcats' victory over Bowling Green on Oct. 20 in Athens, Ohio. Ohio senior A.J. Ouellette (45) carries the ball, during the Bobcats' victory over Akron on Nov. 23 in Athens, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

