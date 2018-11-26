Lady Defenders rally past WCCS, 28-24

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Finishing strong early on.

An 8-2 fourth quarter surge ultimately allowed the Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team to remain unbeaten on Monday night during a hard-fought 28-24 decision over host Wood County Christian.

The visiting Lady Defenders (3-0) — fresh off their Parkersburg Christian preseason tournament title — held leads after each of the first two quarters of play, but the Lady Wildcats made a 10-6 third quarter charge to turn a slim 14-12 deficit into a 22-20 edge headed into the finale.

Chloe Payne and Emily Childers combined on a trio of field goals, while Leticia Aroujo and Lalla Hurlow each converted a free throw down the stretch.

OVCS also limited the hosts to a single field goal over the final eight minutes of regulation after allowing five made baskets in the third quarter. The guests led 7-4 after one period of play.

The Lady Defenders made 10 total field goals, including a single trifecta, and also netted 7-of-21 free throw attempts for 33 percent.

Childers and Payne led Ohio Valley Christian with nine points apiece, followed by Kristen Durst with five points and Aroujo with four markers. Hurlow completed the winning tally with a single point.

Aroujo hauled in a team-best 12 rebounds, with Childers and Durst addings nine and eight boards respectively. Childers also had a team-high two assists.

Sidney Strause and Katie Michael paced WCCS with eight points apiece, followed by Ellie Powell with four markers. The hosts made 11 total field goals — all inside the arc — and both of their free throw attempts in the setback.

The Lady Defenders make their home debut on Friday night when they welcome Calvary Christian at 6 p.m.

