Older signs to join OVU softball

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A hand-in-mitt fit, catcher’s mitt that is.

The Ohio Valley University softball team has a new catcher headed its way, as Meigs senior Ciera Older signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Fighting Scots on Monday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

Older — who has spent two seasons on the Lady Marauders varsity squad, with one still to come — talked about signing with the Division II school and how important it was to her to continue playing softball after high school.

“Softball is something I’ve done for a really long time and it’s pretty important to me,” Older said. “It’s something I’ve always done with my father, so it’s a way for us to connect. I’m excited to play for four more years.”

Older has helped the Lady Marauders to 32 wins in two seasons with the team, playing in 20 games as sophomore, before appearing in 17 as a junior.

Meigs head coach Bryan Swann noted that Older has stepped into the varsity catching role without his squad missing a beat.

“She’s played for us since her sophomore year,” Swann said. “We plugged her in at catcher after one of our catchers left, and she’s been solid there. She’s a solid blocker and she’s got a good arm. She’ll contribute at Ohio Valley and make an impact there, I’m sure of that.”

In two seasons with the Maroon and Gold, Older has 17 hits, 13 runs batted in and nine runs scored. As a junior, Ciera had a .986 fielding percentage, second-highest on the team among players with at least 10 total chances. Older tied for the most defensive chances on the team with 69 last season.

Older will be a part of the rebuilding process for Ohio Valley, which won just five games a year ago, including three in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

Still, less than an hour from Meigs High School, OVU was just what Ciera was looking for in a college.

“I wanted to go to a smaller school,” Older said. “We did a visit on my try-out day and I toured the campus, it was smaller and it was a Christian school, so I thought it was a nice fit for me.”

Older — who holds 3.1 GPA at MHS — plans on an Early Childhood Education major, with plans to enter grad-school after completing her degree.

On Monday at MHS, senior Ciera Older signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Ohio Valley University softball team. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Melissa Lambert, Ciera Older and Chris Lambert. Standing in the back row are MHS athletic director Bryan Swann and travel ball coach Bryan Cooper. Meigs junior Ciera Older throws in from right field during the Lady Marauders' victory over Wellston on April 9, 2018, in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

