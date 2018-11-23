2018-19 Meigs County winter prep schedules

MEIGS HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|11-30
|at Southern
|6 p.m.
|12-4
|vs. Warren
|6 p.m.
|12-7
|vs. Wellston
|6 p.m.
|12-8
|vs. Oak Hill at Rio
|8 p.m.
|12-11
|at Marietta
|6 p.m.
|12-14
|at Alexander
|6 p.m.
|12-18
|at Vinton County
|6 p.m.
|12-21
|vs. Jackson
|6 p.m.
|12-28
|at River City Classic
|TBA
|12-29
|at River City Classic
|TBA
|1-4
|vs. Athens
|6 p.m.
|1-8
|vs. Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|1-11
|at River Valley
|6 p.m.
|1-15
|at Wellston
|6 p.m.
|1-18
|vs. Alexander
|6 p.m.
|1-25
|vs. Vinton County
|6 p.m.
|1-29
|at Point Pleasant
|6 p.m.
|2-2
|at Chillicothe
|6 p.m.
|2-5
|vs. Marietta
|6 p.m.
|2-8
|at Athens
|6 p.m.
|2-12
|at Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|2-15
|vs. River Valley
|6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|11-26
|vs. Southern
|6 p.m.
|11-29
|vs. Warren
|6 p.m.
|12-3
|at Vinton County
|6 p.m.
|12-6
|vs. Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|12-8
|vs. Gallia Academy
|1 p.m.
|12-10
|vs. Alexander
|6 p.m.
|12-13
|at River Valley
|6 p.m.
|12-15
|at Wayne
|6 p.m.
|12-17
|at Wellston
|6 p.m.
|12-20
|vs. Athens
|6 p.m.
|12-22
|at Wellston Shootout
|TBA
|12-28
|at River City Classic
|TBA
|12-29
|at River City Classic
|TBA
|1-14
|vs. Vinton County
|6 p.m.
|1-17
|at Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|1-19
|at Tri-State Hoops Classic
|TBA
|1-21
|vs. Eastern
|6 p.m.
|1-24
|at Alexander
|6 p.m.
|1-28
|vs. River Valley
|6 p.m.
|1-31
|vs. Wellston
|6 p.m.
|2-4
|at Athens
|6 p.m.
|2-7
|at Warren
|6 p.m.
Wrestling
|Date
|Event
|Time
|12-1
|at Jackson Post 81 INV
|10 a.m.
|12-15
|at Vinton County INV
|10 a.m.
|12-22
|at Belpre
|10 a.m.
|12-29
|at Gallia Academy INV
|10 a.m.
|1-5
|at Nelsonville-York INV
|10 a.m.
|1-12
|at Alexander
|10 a.m.
|1-19
|at Athens John Deno INV
|10 a.m.
|2-16
|TVC Championships at VCHS
|10 a.m.
EASTERN HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|11-30
|vs. River Valley
|6 p.m.
|12-4
|vs. Chesapeake
|6 p.m.
|12-7
|at Southern
|6 p.m.
|12-11
|vs. South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|12-14
|at Belpre
|6 p.m.
|12-18
|vs. Waterford
|6 p.m.
|12-21
|at Miller
|6 p.m.
|1-4
|vs. Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|1-8
|at Ohio Valley Christian
|6 p.m.
|1-11
|vs. Trimble
|6 p.m.
|1-15
|at Wahama
|6 p.m.
|1-18
|at Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|1-22
|vs. Point Pleasant
|6 p.m.
|1-25
|vs. Miller
|6 p.m.
|1-26
|at Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|1-29
|at South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|2-1
|vs. Belpre
|6 p.m.
|2-2
|at Green
|6 p.m.
|2-5
|vs. Wahama
|6 p.m.
|2-8
|at Waterford
|6 p.m.
|2-12
|at Trimble
|6 p.m.
|2-15
|vs. Southern
|6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|11-29
|vs. Miller
|6 p.m.
|12-1
|at Peebles
|2 p.m.
|12-3
|at Belpre
|6 p.m.
|12-6
|vs. Wahama
|6 p.m.
|12-10
|vs. Warren
|6 p.m.
|12-13
|at Trimble
|6 p.m.
|12-20
|vs. South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|12-22
|vs. Portsmouth ND
|6 p.m.
|12-28
|at Waterford
|6 p.m.
|1-3
|at Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|1-7
|vs. Southern
|6 p.m.
|1-10
|at Miller
|6 p.m.
|1-12
|vs. Williamstown
|6 p.m.
|1-14
|vs. Belpre
|6 p.m.
|1-17
|at Wahama
|6 p.m.
|1-21
|at Meigs
|6 p.m.
|1-24
|vs. Trimble
|6 p.m.
|1-26
|at Fairland
|6 p.m.
|1-28
|vs. Waterford
|6 p.m.
|1-31
|at South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|2-4
|vs. Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|2-7
|at Southern
|6 p.m.
Wrestling
|Date
|Event
|Time
|12-1
|at Fairland Dragon Duals
|10 a.m.
|12-8
|at Warren Hickory Grove
|10 a.m.
|12-12
|at Trimble tri-match
|6 p.m.
|12-19
|Battle of the Birds at EHS
|6 p.m.
|12-29
|at Gallia Academy INV
|10 a.m.
|1-5
|at Nelsonville-York INV
|10 a.m.
|1-10
|at Fairland tri-match
|6 p.m.
|1-12
|at Alexander Spartan INV
|10 a.m.
|1-19
|at Athens John Deno
|10 a.m.
|1-23
|vs. South Gallia, Fed Hock
|6 p.m.
|2-6
|at Waterford tri-match
|6 p.m.
|2-8
|at River Valley tri-match
|6 p.m.
|2-16
|TVC Championships at VCHS
|10 a.m.
SOUTHERN HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|11-30
|vs. Meigs
|6 p.m.
|12-4
|vs. Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|12-7
|vs. Eastern
|6 p.m.
|12-11
|at Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|12-18
|at Trimble
|6 p.m.
|12-21
|vs. Wahama
|6 p.m.
|12-27
|at Ravenswood
|6 p.m.
|1-4
|at Belpre
|6 p.m.
|1-8
|vs. Waterford
|6 p.m.
|1-11
|at Miller
|6 p.m.
|1-15
|vs. South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|1-18
|vs. Belpre
|6 p.m.
|1-19
|at North Adams
|6 p.m.
|1-22
|at Waterford
|6 p.m.
|1-25
|at Wahama
|6 p.m.
|1-29
|vs. Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|2-1
|vs. River Valley
|6 p.m.
|2-2
|at Point Pleasant
|6 p.m.
|2-5
|at South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|2-8
|vs. Trimble
|6 p.m.
|2-12
|vs. Miller
|6 p.m.
|2-15
|at Eastern
|6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|11-26
|at Meigs
|6 p.m.
|11-29
|vs. Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|12-1
|vs. River Valley
|noon
|12-3
|at Waterford
|6 p.m.
|12-6
|at South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|12-10
|vs. Wahama
|6 p.m.
|12-15
|at Symmes Valley
|6 p.m.
|12-17
|vs. Trimble
|6 p.m.
|12-20
|at Belpre
|6 p.m.
|12-28
|vs. Wellston
|6 p.m.
|1-3
|vs. Miller
|6 p.m.
|1-7
|at Eastern
|6 p.m.
|1-10
|at Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|1-14
|vs. Waterford
|6 p.m.
|1-17
|vs. South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|1-19
|at Wahama
|2 p.m.
|1-21
|at River Valley
|6 p.m.
|1-24
|at Wellston
|6 p.m.
|1-28
|at Trimble
|6 p.m.
|1-31
|vs. Belpre
|6 p.m.
|2-4
|at Miller
|6 p.m.
|2-7
|vs. Eastern
|6 p.m.