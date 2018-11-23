Posted on by

2018-19 Meigs County winter prep schedules


MEIGS HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Date Opponent Time
11-30 at Southern 6 p.m.
12-4 vs. Warren 6 p.m.
12-7 vs. Wellston 6 p.m.
12-8 vs. Oak Hill at Rio 8 p.m.
12-11 at Marietta 6 p.m.
12-14 at Alexander 6 p.m.
12-18 at Vinton County 6 p.m.
12-21 vs. Jackson 6 p.m.
12-28 at River City Classic TBA
12-29 at River City Classic TBA
1-4 vs. Athens 6 p.m.
1-8 vs. Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
1-11 at River Valley 6 p.m.
1-15 at Wellston 6 p.m.
1-18 vs. Alexander 6 p.m.
1-25 vs. Vinton County 6 p.m.
1-29 at Point Pleasant 6 p.m.
2-2 at Chillicothe 6 p.m.
2-5 vs. Marietta 6 p.m.
2-8 at Athens 6 p.m.
2-12 at Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
2-15 vs. River Valley 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Date Opponent Time
11-26 vs. Southern 6 p.m.
11-29 vs. Warren 6 p.m.
12-3 at Vinton County 6 p.m.
12-6 vs. Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
12-8 vs. Gallia Academy 1 p.m.
12-10 vs. Alexander 6 p.m.
12-13 at River Valley 6 p.m.
12-15 at Wayne 6 p.m.
12-17 at Wellston 6 p.m.
12-20 vs. Athens 6 p.m.
12-22 at Wellston Shootout TBA
12-28 at River City Classic TBA
12-29 at River City Classic TBA
1-14 vs. Vinton County 6 p.m.
1-17 at Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
1-19 at Tri-State Hoops Classic TBA
1-21 vs. Eastern 6 p.m.
1-24 at Alexander 6 p.m.
1-28 vs. River Valley 6 p.m.
1-31 vs. Wellston 6 p.m.
2-4 at Athens 6 p.m.
2-7 at Warren 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Date Event Time
12-1 at Jackson Post 81 INV 10 a.m.
12-15 at Vinton County INV 10 a.m.
12-22 at Belpre 10 a.m.
12-29 at Gallia Academy INV 10 a.m.
1-5 at Nelsonville-York INV 10 a.m.
1-12 at Alexander 10 a.m.
1-19 at Athens John Deno INV 10 a.m.
2-16 TVC Championships at VCHS 10 a.m.

EASTERN HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Date Opponent Time
11-30 vs. River Valley 6 p.m.
12-4 vs. Chesapeake 6 p.m.
12-7 at Southern 6 p.m.
12-11 vs. South Gallia 6 p.m.
12-14 at Belpre 6 p.m.
12-18 vs. Waterford 6 p.m.
12-21 at Miller 6 p.m.
1-4 vs. Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
1-8 at Ohio Valley Christian 6 p.m.
1-11 vs. Trimble 6 p.m.
1-15 at Wahama 6 p.m.
1-18 at Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
1-22 vs. Point Pleasant 6 p.m.
1-25 vs. Miller 6 p.m.
1-26 at Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
1-29 at South Gallia 6 p.m.
2-1 vs. Belpre 6 p.m.
2-2 at Green 6 p.m.
2-5 vs. Wahama 6 p.m.
2-8 at Waterford 6 p.m.
2-12 at Trimble 6 p.m.
2-15 vs. Southern 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Date Opponent Time
11-29 vs. Miller 6 p.m.
12-1 at Peebles 2 p.m.
12-3 at Belpre 6 p.m.
12-6 vs. Wahama 6 p.m.
12-10 vs. Warren 6 p.m.
12-13 at Trimble 6 p.m.
12-20 vs. South Gallia 6 p.m.
12-22 vs. Portsmouth ND 6 p.m.
12-28 at Waterford 6 p.m.
1-3 at Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
1-7 vs. Southern 6 p.m.
1-10 at Miller 6 p.m.
1-12 vs. Williamstown 6 p.m.
1-14 vs. Belpre 6 p.m.
1-17 at Wahama 6 p.m.
1-21 at Meigs 6 p.m.
1-24 vs. Trimble 6 p.m.
1-26 at Fairland 6 p.m.
1-28 vs. Waterford 6 p.m.
1-31 at South Gallia 6 p.m.
2-4 vs. Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
2-7 at Southern 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Date Event Time
12-1 at Fairland Dragon Duals 10 a.m.
12-8 at Warren Hickory Grove 10 a.m.
12-12 at Trimble tri-match 6 p.m.
12-19 Battle of the Birds at EHS 6 p.m.
12-29 at Gallia Academy INV 10 a.m.
1-5 at Nelsonville-York INV 10 a.m.
1-10 at Fairland tri-match 6 p.m.
1-12 at Alexander Spartan INV 10 a.m.
1-19 at Athens John Deno 10 a.m.
1-23 vs. South Gallia, Fed Hock 6 p.m.
2-6 at Waterford tri-match 6 p.m.
2-8 at River Valley tri-match 6 p.m.
2-16 TVC Championships at VCHS 10 a.m.

SOUTHERN HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Date Opponent Time
11-30 vs. Meigs 6 p.m.
12-4 vs. Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
12-7 vs. Eastern 6 p.m.
12-11 at Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
12-18 at Trimble 6 p.m.
12-21 vs. Wahama 6 p.m.
12-27 at Ravenswood 6 p.m.
1-4 at Belpre 6 p.m.
1-8 vs. Waterford 6 p.m.
1-11 at Miller 6 p.m.
1-15 vs. South Gallia 6 p.m.
1-18 vs. Belpre 6 p.m.
1-19 at North Adams 6 p.m.
1-22 at Waterford 6 p.m.
1-25 at Wahama 6 p.m.
1-29 vs. Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
2-1 vs. River Valley 6 p.m.
2-2 at Point Pleasant 6 p.m.
2-5 at South Gallia 6 p.m.
2-8 vs. Trimble 6 p.m.
2-12 vs. Miller 6 p.m.
2-15 at Eastern 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Date Opponent Time
11-26 at Meigs 6 p.m.
11-29 vs. Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
12-1 vs. River Valley noon
12-3 at Waterford 6 p.m.
12-6 at South Gallia 6 p.m.
12-10 vs. Wahama 6 p.m.
12-15 at Symmes Valley 6 p.m.
12-17 vs. Trimble 6 p.m.
12-20 at Belpre 6 p.m.
12-28 vs. Wellston 6 p.m.
1-3 vs. Miller 6 p.m.
1-7 at Eastern 6 p.m.
1-10 at Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
1-14 vs. Waterford 6 p.m.
1-17 vs. South Gallia 6 p.m.
1-19 at Wahama 2 p.m.
1-21 at River Valley 6 p.m.
1-24 at Wellston 6 p.m.
1-28 at Trimble 6 p.m.
1-31 vs. Belpre 6 p.m.
2-4 at Miller 6 p.m.
2-7 vs. Eastern 6 p.m.