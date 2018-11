The Ohio football team wraps up its regular season at noon on Friday in Peden Stadium, as Mid-American Conference East Division foe Akron visits Athens. The Bobcats enter with a 7-4 record, including 5-2 in the MAC, while the Zips bring a 4-6 record, including 2-5 in conference. OU is 5-0 at home this season and is looking to win all of its home games for the first time since 1968. The game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

