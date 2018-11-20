OVP Sports Briefs

PMYL youth basketball tournament

RUTLAND, Ohio — The Pomeroy/Middleport Youth League will be having its annual youth basketball tournament at the Rutland Civic Center from Dec. 19 through Dec. 30 for both girls and boys in grades 4-6 — all seperate divisions. For more information, contact Ken at 740-416-8901 or Dave at 740-590-0438.

Rio’s Holden named RSC player of the week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Junior guard Sydney Holden led No. 24-ranked University of Rio Grande (Ohio) to three wins last week to pick up River States Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Nov. 12-18.

A native of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Holden averaged 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game in three games last week. She shot 50 percent (17 for 34) from the field, 54 percent (7 for 13) from 3-point range and 75 percent (9 for 12) from the foul line.

Rio Grande went 3-0 to improve to 6-0 on the year.

Holden started out with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in a win over Pikeville (Ky.). That game included 9-for-15 from the field and 5-for-8 from long range. She later had 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals versus Wright-State Lake.

Finally, Holden totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals against Bluefield State.