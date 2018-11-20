Rio CC trio competes at NAIA Championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Lucy Williams closed out her cross country career for the University of Rio Grande with a strong finish in the 39th annual NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championship, which took place Friday morning at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course.

Williams, a senior from Albany, Ohio, finished the 5k course in a time of 18:39 – good enough for an 87th place finish in the 340-runner race.

Point Park University’s Anna Shields won the individual title after crossing the finish line in 17:15.

Oregon Tech won the team championship with 126 points, while Madonna (Mich.) University and Taylor (Ind.) University completed the top three with 132 and 134 points, respectively.

Southern Oregon University (192 pts.) and SCAD-Atlanta (241 pts.) rounded out the top five.

The duo of Kameron Carpenter and Keshawn Jones represented the University of Rio Grande in Friday’s 63rd annual NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championship event.

Carpenter, a senior from Newark, Ohio, finished 194th among the 330 runners by completing the 8k course in a time of 26:24.

Jones, a junior from Mansfield, Ohio, was 256th after crossing the finish line in a time of 26:54.

Cornerstone (Mich.) University’s Colin DeYoung won the individual championship with a time of 24:13.

Oklahoma City won the team championship with 116 points, while Indiana Wesleyan University and St. Francis (Ill.) completed the top three with 143 and 162 points, respectively.

Southern Oregon University (181 pts.) and St. Mary, Kan. (218 pts.) rounded out the top five.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

