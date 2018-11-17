Point Pleasant-Fairmont Senior Football Box Score

Fairmont Senior 66, Point Pleasant 13
|PP
|6
|0
|0
|7
|—
|13
|FS
|16
|22
|21
|7
|—
|66
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
FS: Breeden Gilbert 9 run (Gage Michael run) 8:37
PP: Josh Wamsley 28 run (kick blocked) 4:57
FS: Gilbert 11 run (Gage Mitchell run) 2:27
Second Quarter
FS: Conner Neal 6 run (Frankie Smith kick) 8:22
FS: Rhett Heston 2 run (Gilbert run) 4:21
FS: Neal 1 run (Smith kick) :49
Third Quarter
FS: Nathaniel Clifton 35 fumble return (Smith kick) 10:41
FS: Gilbert 15 pass from Neal (Smith kick) 9:53
FS: Heston 3 run (Smith kick) :35
Fourth Quarter
FS: Heston 6 run (Smith kick) 10:58
PP: Wamsley 4 run (Oliver Skeie kick) 5:21
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|PP
|FS
|First Downs
|13
|22
|Rushes-Yards
|39-150
|26-171
|Pass Yards
|28
|302
|Total Yards
|178
|473
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-15-1
|17-21-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-38
|13-118
|Fumbles Lost
|2
|0
RUSHING
PP: Josh Wamsley 5-66, Brady Adkins 9-39, Cason Payne 21-33, Christian Holland 3-21, Hunter Bush 1-(-9).
FS: Breeden Gilbert 7-70, Conner Neal 9-49, Gage Michael 2-29, Rhett Heston 6-23, Kieshawn Cottingham 1-0, Dominick Stingo 1-0.
PASSING
PP: Cason Payne 6-15-1 28.
FS: Conner Neal 17-20-0 302, Dominick Stingo 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
PP: Josh Wamsley 3-14, James Musgrave 1-7, Aiden Sang 1-4, Brady Adkins 1-3.
FS: J.D. Smith 4-55, Camden Longwell 4-29, Jacob Pitman 3-72, Gage Michael 2-80, Rhett Heston 2-32, Breeden Gilbert 2-30.