Point Pleasant-Fairmont Senior Football Box Score


Fairmont Senior 66, Point Pleasant 13

PP 6 0 0 7 13
FS 16 22 21 7 66

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

FS: Breeden Gilbert 9 run (Gage Michael run) 8:37

PP: Josh Wamsley 28 run (kick blocked) 4:57

FS: Gilbert 11 run (Gage Mitchell run) 2:27

Second Quarter

FS: Conner Neal 6 run (Frankie Smith kick) 8:22

FS: Rhett Heston 2 run (Gilbert run) 4:21

FS: Neal 1 run (Smith kick) :49

Third Quarter

FS: Nathaniel Clifton 35 fumble return (Smith kick) 10:41

FS: Gilbert 15 pass from Neal (Smith kick) 9:53

FS: Heston 3 run (Smith kick) :35

Fourth Quarter

FS: Heston 6 run (Smith kick) 10:58

PP: Wamsley 4 run (Oliver Skeie kick) 5:21

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * PP FS
First Downs 13 22
Rushes-Yards 39-150 26-171
Pass Yards 28 302
Total Yards 178 473
Comp-Att-Int 6-15-1 17-21-0
Penalties-Yards 6-38 13-118
Fumbles Lost 2 0

RUSHING

PP: Josh Wamsley 5-66, Brady Adkins 9-39, Cason Payne 21-33, Christian Holland 3-21, Hunter Bush 1-(-9).

FS: Breeden Gilbert 7-70, Conner Neal 9-49, Gage Michael 2-29, Rhett Heston 6-23, Kieshawn Cottingham 1-0, Dominick Stingo 1-0.

PASSING

PP: Cason Payne 6-15-1 28.

FS: Conner Neal 17-20-0 302, Dominick Stingo 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING

PP: Josh Wamsley 3-14, James Musgrave 1-7, Aiden Sang 1-4, Brady Adkins 1-3.

FS: J.D. Smith 4-55, Camden Longwell 4-29, Jacob Pitman 3-72, Gage Michael 2-80, Rhett Heston 2-32, Breeden Gilbert 2-30.