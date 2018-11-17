Polar Bears end Point’s season

All good things must come to an end. The Point Pleasant football team had its 2018 football season officially come to an end Saturday afternoon following a 66-13 setback to top-seeded Fairmont Senior in a Class AA quarterfinal at historic East-West Stadium in Fairmont, W.Va. The eighth-seeded Big Blacks conclude their season with a 9-2 overall mark, while Fairmont Senior (12-0) moves one step closer to the program’s first state championship since 1946. Complete details of the Point Pleasant at Fairmont Senior contest will be made available in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

