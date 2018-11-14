No. 8 Knights too much for Rio men

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Wes Stowers had a game-high 22 points and seven assists to lead Marian University in a 92-64 win over the University of Rio Grande, Tuesday night, in non-conference men’s basketball action at the MU Physical Education Center.

All five starters reached double figures for the eighth-ranked Knights, who improved to 4-0 with the victory.

Rio Grande slipped to 1-3 with the loss.

Marian, which avenged a loss to the RedStorm last season in Rio Grande, jumped to a 10-2 lead inside the first four minutes and never looked back.

The Knights extended their lead to 21 points by halftime, 45-24, and led by no less than 19 points in the second half.

Marian’s largest lead of the night was 36 points, 90-54, after a bucket by Sam Guymon with 3:48 remaining.

The Knights shot just under 49 percent in the first half and 46.1 percent for the game (35-for-76), while out rebounding the RedStorm, 48-36, and committing just 10 turnovers.

In addition to Stowers’ big night, MU’s winning effort also included 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocked shots from TJ Henderson.

Sterling Brown added 16 points of his own for the Knights, while Luke Gohmann finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Wolter also had 13 points.

Rio Grande shot 37 percent for the game (23-for-62) and committed 15 turnovers in the loss.

Freshman Gunner Short (Catlettsburg, KY) led a trio of double-digit scorers for the RedStorm with 16 points, while sophomore Trey Kelley (Minford, OH) had 15 points and junior Cameron Schreiter (Mason, OH) netted 14 points.

Schreiter also had five rebounds to tie junior Greg Wallace (Montego Bay, Jamaica) for team honors.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday night when it hosts Bluefield College in the opening round of the Bevo Francis Invitational.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Newt Oliver Arena.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

