Third quarter surge sends Rio past Knights

LIVONIA, Mich. — The University of Rio Grande used a third quarter surge fueled by its mistake-prone hosts to spark a 69-51 win over Madonna University, Saturday afternoon, in non-conference women’s basketball action at the MU Activities Center.

The RedStorm, ranked No. 24 in NAIA Division II, improved to 3-0 with the victory.

Madonna, which was playing its fourth game in a stretch of five opponents either ranked or receiving votes in the Top 25, slipped to 0-4 with the loss.

The Knights trailed by just two points, 34-32, at halftime and tied the game on a bucket by Sheldon Bochenek just 10 seconds into the third quarter, but Rio Grande scored 21 of the final 27 points in the quarter and never looked back.

Madonna committed nine of its 26 turnovers for the game over the final nine minutes of the third period.

The Knights never got closer than 13 points in the final quarter and Rio’s 18-point margin of victory equaled its largest lead of the contest.

Senior guard Jaida Carter (New Philadelphia, OH) led the RedStorm with 20 points and tied teammates Sydney Holden (Wheelersburg, OH) and Chelsy Slone (Gallipolis, OH) for team rebounding honors with six each.

Senior forward Jasmine Smith (Canal Winchester, OH) was Rio’s only other double-digit scorer, finishing with 10 points. She also had a team-best five assists.

Hannah Reinhold had 16 points to lead MU, while Bochenek had 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Naomi Davis added a game-high seven assists in a losing cause for the Knights.

Rio Grande returns to action on Tuesday night when it entertains the University of Pikeville for a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Newt Oliver Arena.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

