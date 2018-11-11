Polar Bears host Point Saturday

The Point Pleasant football team is headed to its sixth straight quartefinal playoff game on Saturday when it travels to top-ranked Fairmont Senior for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff at Fairmont East-West Stadium in Marion County. The eighth-seeded Big Blacks (9-1) will be facing the unbeaten Polar Bears (11-0) for the first time in school history. More details about the 2018 WVSSAC Class AA playoff game between the Point Pleasant and Fairmont Senior will be made available throughout the week. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_PP-Jr-Wyatt-Stanley.jpg