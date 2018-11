The Marshall football team turned a seven-point deficit into a 30-13 victory over Conference USA guest Charlotte, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington on Saturday. The Thundering Herd is now 6-3 on the year, making MU bowl eligible for the second straight season. Details of Marshall’s win over the 49ers will be available in the Tuesday print editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

