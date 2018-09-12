Blue Devils top Pointers

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — An offensive first half provided plenty for the Blue and White.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team scored three goals in the first half en route to a 4-2 victory over host South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Tuesday night in South Point.

GAHS (4-1-1, 2-1-1 OVC) grabbed a 1-0 at the 32:20 mark of the contest when Justin Day’s shot off an assist by Dalton Vanco found the back of the net.

Brody Wilt’s added a pair of goals both unassisted with his first coming at the 21:49 mark and second following with 14:20 remaining until intermission to propel the Blue Devils to a 3-0 lead.

Following the break, Day tacked on his second goal of the match off an assist by Nolan Collins to extend the advantage to 4-0 with 20:21 left in the contest.

South Point cut the deficit to 4-1 with 17:31 remaining on a goal by Drew Smith. Smith scored his second goal of the contest at the 11:56 mark of to narrow the margin to 4-2.

Both teams were held scoreless for the remainder of the match, as GAHS closed out the two-goal victory.

South Point outshot the Blue Devils by a margin of 16-to-11, as GAHS junior goalkeeper Andrew Toler made six saves while Clemmons Magdeburg made two saves for the Pointers.

Gallia Academy returns to action on Thursday when they host Portsmouth.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

