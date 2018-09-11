GAHS competes at Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy cross country team competed at the 2018 Dragons Run by the River held Saturday on the campus of Fairland High School, with the boys and girls squads both earning fifth place finishes overall.

A total of 10 teams and 208 varsity participants competed in the annual event, with Cabell Midland coming away with the boys and girls team titles.

Both varsity races featured over 90 runners apiece, with 112 boys and 96 girls taking to the course in the separate competitions.

Cabell Midland posted a winning score of 21 points in the boys race, finishing 20 points ahead of runner-up Rock Hill(41). GAHS followed third place Fairland (76) and fourth place Hurricane (147) with a overall score of 169.

The Blue Devils’ finisher was Logan Blouir who placed 37th with a time of 20:29.10. Chancy Odom (20:41.60) and Todd Ellot (20:45.10) also had respective efforts of 41st and 43rd for the Blue and White.

Grant Smith (21:17.20) provided a 49th place effort, while Nicholas Sheets (21:33.70) followed with a 52nd place effort. Rounding out the top-seven finishers for GAHS was Ethan Lawer (22:01.20) and Gryatt Schwall (22:32.30) who placed 58th and 73rd respectively.

Brett Armbruster of Cabell Midland won the boys race with a time of 17:08.80, with his teammate Stevie Ball coming in second with a mark of 17:13.70.

Emma Jenkins of Cabell Midland won the girls race with a time of 20:10.30 , while McKenna Pannell of Fairland was the runner-up with a time of 20:46.60.

Sarah Watts led the Blue Angels with a 10th place effort of 21:43.10, followed by Brooke Hamilton (24:51.90) and Eliza Davies (26:11.70) with respective finishes of 26th and 38th. Inez Perez (26:47.10) was also 46th overall, while Taylor Facemire (31:17.20) followed with a 73rd place effort.

Sydney Greenlee (33:02.20) and Carlin Short (34:02.90) rounded out the top-seven finishers for RVHS with respective finishes of 79th and 82nd.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Dragons Run by the River.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

