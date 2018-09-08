Blue Angels stymie South Point

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The perfect start continues.

Three weeks into the 2018 season, the Gallia Academy volleyball team is still perfect, as the Blue Angels picked up a straight games victory over Ohio Valley Conference host South Point on Thursday in Lawrence County.

Gallia Academy (6-0, 5-0 OVC) — winner of 34 straight league matches — took its first lead of the night at 4-3 in the opening game and never relinquished it on the way to a 25-16 triumph.

The Blue Angels led wire-to-wire in the second game, scoring the first five points and ultimately winning by a 25-13 tally.

After 20 points were played in the third game, the teams were tied at 10, the sixth and final tie of stanza. GAHS ended the night with a 15-to-3 run, sealing the match with a 25-13 victory.

In the win, Gallia Academy had a side-out percentage of 69.8, a serve percentage of 89.2 and a hitting percentage of 32.2. Meanwhile, South Point recorded a 39.2 side-out percentage, an 88.4 serve percentage and a 9.6 hitting percentage.

Maddie Wright led the GAHS service attack with 13 points, including one ace. Hunter Copley and Alex Barnes each had nine points and three aces, while Taylor Burnette and Peri Martin marked five points apiece, with two aces and one ace respectively. Ashton Webb finished with four points and an ace to round out the team total.

Webb led the guests at the net with 12 kills and one block, followed by Maddy Petro with 10 kills and two blocks. Barnes picked up nine kills, Wright earned six kills and one block, while Martin had two kills, one block and a match-best 33 assists.

Aubrey Unroe had one kill and one block in the win, while Burnette added one kill. Barnes paced the GAHS defense with 14 of the team’s 35 digs.

Hargis led South Point with five points, followed by Ramey and Brown with three apiece.

The Blue Angels will go for the season sweep of the Lady Pointers on Oct. 4 in Centenary.

Gallia Academy returns to the court at home on Tuesday against Chesapeake.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.