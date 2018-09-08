Tomcats down Eagles, 35-0

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — A tough start to conference play for the Eagles.

The Eastern football team was held scoreless for the second time this season at home, as visiting Trimble built a 28-point first half advantage during a 35-0 decision in Friday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener at East Shade River Stadium in Meigs County.

The Eagles (0-3, 0-1 TVC Hocking) trailed 14-0 after one quarter of action, as the Tomcats (3-0, 2-0) scored on both offense and defense within a span of just over four minutes.

Conner Wright provided Trimble’s initial touchdown of the contest at the 7:49 mark of the first period, following a 78-yard touchdown run. The Tomcats second touchdown of the quarter followed when Max Hooper intercepted EHS quarterback Isaiah Fish and returned the pick 93 yards with 3:41 remaining in the first.

THS tacked on its third touchdown of the contest with 7:35 left in the second period, as Cameron Kittle connected with Sam Ives on an 11-yard pass to extend the lead to 21-0.

Hooper added his second touchdown of the contest with just 22 seconds remaining until intermission, scoring on a one-yard run to propel Trimble to a 28-point advantage.

The Tomcats widened the margin following the break with Sawyer Koons’ 5-yard scoring run at the 3:36 mark of the third quarter. Noah Rossiter’s fourth extra-point kick of the contest provided the THS with a 35-0 advantage.

Eastern and Trimble both were held scoreless in the finale, as the Tomcats closed out the 35-point victory.

THS finished with a 339-133 advantage in total yards, with 207 of those coming by way of the rushing attack.

The Tomcats finished with 18 first downs in the contest, while the Eagles had nine. The hosts were flagged one time for 5 yards, while the visitors were penalized three times for 30 yards.

Steve Fitzgerald led the Eagles with 83 yards rushing, while Blake Newland was next with 38 yards.

Isaiah Fish completed 4-of-12 passing for EHS for a total of 21 yards.

Four different Eagles players caught at least one pass in the setback, Nate Durst leading with one grab for 11 yards.

Next up for Eastern is a road date with Waterford on Friday.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

