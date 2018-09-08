Rebels roll past Federal Hocking, 47-6

STEWART, Ohio — The Lancers may have nightmares about that three-headed monster.

The South Gallia football team had a trio of ball carriers find the end zone and rush for at least 100 yards in Friday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County, as the Rebels rolled to a 47-6 victory over Federal Hocking.

The Rebels (1-2, 1-1) — who end an eight-game skid with the victory — got things started with 7:38 left in the first quarter, as Jeffrey Sheets broke a 61-yard touchdown run, giving the guests a 6-0 lead.

South Gallia added eight points with 9:45 left in the first half, as Kyle Northup scored on a 37-yard run, and Tristan Saber tossed a two-point conversion pass to Garrett Saunders.

Just over a minute later, the Rebels were in the end zone again, with Sheets scoring on a 32-yard run. A.J. Woodall added the point-after, giving the guests a 21-0 edge with 8:41 left in the half.

South Gallia didn’t wait to add on to its advantage, as Sheets caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Saber with 6:56 left in the half. Woodall added the point-after, giving the guests a 28-0 edge.

With just 16 seconds left in the first half, Federal Hocking scored its only touchdown of the game, with quarterback Hunter Smith scrambling in from eight-yards out. The Rebels blocked the extra-point kick, and went into the locker room with a 28-6 edge.

The Rebels got those six points back with 2:32 left in the third quarter, as Northup scored on an eight-yard run.

The SGHS defense got in on the fun with 10:39 left in the game, as Saunders returned an interception 45-yards for the touchdown. Woodall added the point-after, giving the guests a 41-6 advantage.

The Rebels went out with a bang, as Saunders scored on a 50-yard run on the game’s final play, giving South Gallia the 47-6 win.

The Rebels earned a 16-to-2 advantage in first downs, despite running three fewer offensive plays. South Gallia outgained the Lancers by a 533-to-109 tally, including 437-to-76 on the ground.

Both teams fumbled the ball three times and lost possession twice, but Saunders’ interception gave the Rebels a 3-to-2 victory in the turnover battle.

South Gallia committed 20 penalties totalling 173 yards, with two touchdowns being called back and one interception being erased due to Rebel flags. The Lancers were penalized just four times for 25 yards.

Sheets led South Gallia’s three-headed monster with 140 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, to go with 59 yards and one score on three receptions. Northup totalled 134 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while catching three passes for nine yards, while Saunders had 117 yards and a touchdown on six carries, to go with a pick-six.

Saber was 7-of-12 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown, while rushing four times for one yard. Gavin Bevan earned 45 yards, combining three carries and one catch, while Greg Davis had one rush for eight yards.

For the Lancers, Smith was 3-of-12 passing for 33 yards, while gaining 16 yards on 15 carries, with one touchdown. Donnie McCain led the FHHS ground attack with 47 yards on 10 totes, while Owen Roark had all-3 receptions for 33 yards.

South Gallia has now won seven straight meetings with the Lancers. The FHHS skid now stands at 34 games overall and 27 in a row in the league.

The Rebels return to Mercerville on Friday to host unbeaten Trimble.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

