Meigs falls to Lady Bulldogs

THE PLAINS, Ohio — A low five.

The Meigs volleyball team is still searching for its first league win of the 2018 campaign after dropping a 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 decision to host Athens on Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest at McAfee Gymnasium in Athens County.

The visiting Lady Marauders (2-6, 0-4 TVC Ohio) — who started the year 2-1 — dropped their fifth consecutive match while also falling in their third straight road contest.

Meigs led 2-1 and 4-3 early in the opener, but the Lady Bulldogs answered with 13 of the next 17 points en route to a 16-8 edge. The hosts went on to score nine of the last 15 points for an 11-point win and a 1-0 match lead.

The Maroon and Gold battled through four ties out to a 19-all contest, but the guests claimed their first lead of Game 2 at 20-19 and ultimately held on for the two-point decision — tying the match at one.

The Green and Gold built a 17-10 lead midway through Game 3, but Meigs rallied to close to within 21-19. AHS scored the final four points and took a 2-1 match edge in the process.

MHS jumped out to a early leads of 5-1 and 9-3 in Game 4, but the Lady Bulldogs rallied with seven consecutive points and ultimately took a permanent lead at 13-12 before cruising to an eight-point decision.

Mallory Hawley led Meigs with five service points, followed by Marissa Noble with four and Maci Hood with two. Breanna Zirkle also scored one point for the guests.

Hannah Durst paced the Lady Marauders with eight kills and Hood tacked on three kills. Noble, Hawley and Baylee Tracy also had two kills apiece in the setback, with Hawley adding a team-high three blocks.

Madison Fields handed out 25 assists, while Zirkle came up with 30 digs.

Meigs hosted Southern on Saturday and returns to TVC Ohio action Tuesday when it hosts Wellston.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

