Eagles win at Meigs GC

POMEROY, Ohio — The Eagles set a course to victory.

The Eastern golf team claimed a 30-stroke win to cruise to victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match at Meigs Golf Course on Thursday.

EHS posted a total of 164 in the play-six, count-four format. Miller was second with a total of 194, three shots ahead of third place Wahama.

Federal Hocking followed in fourth with a total of 200. Playing with only three golfers, Trimble combined for a total of 183, but did not have enough golfers to finish the day with a team tally.

Leading the way for the Eagles was Josiah Brewer who posted a 39. Next for Eastern were Ryan Harbour and John Harris at 40 and 41 apiece, respectively. Kylee Tolliver followed at 44, while Nick Durst’s 50 and Ethan Short’s 51 were non-counting scores for the Green, White and Gold.

For the White Falcons, Ethan Mitchell led the way with a 43, while Gage Smith followed at 48. Mattie Ohlinger was next at 53, while Casey Greer posted a 53. Khyer Bush’s 58 and Jayvin Roush’s 60 were non-counting scores for Wahama.

Both programs return to action on Tuesday as EHS travels to Federal Hocking, while the White Falcons host a match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason County.

EHS senior Ryan Harbour attempts a put during a match on August 7 at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/09/web1_9.9-EHS-Harbour.jpg EHS senior Ryan Harbour attempts a put during a match on August 7 at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.