Lady Marauders fall at Logan

LOGAN, Ohio — Back-to-back rough nights.

The Meigs volleyball team fell in straight games for the second consecutive night, as the Lady Marauders dropped a non-conference match at Logan on Wednesday.

Meigs (2-5) tied the opening game twice — at 1-1 and 3-3 — but never led in the stanza and ultimately fell by a 25-15 count.

The Lady Marauders scored the first point of the second game, but Logan claimed eight of the next nine and never looked back en route to the 25-9 triumph.

MHS led 2-0 and 3-2 in the final game, but the Lady Chiefs took the advantage at 4-3 and led the rest of the way to the match-clinching 25-13 victory.

Meigs serve percentage of 94.9 and a side-out percentage of 32.9, while LHS finished with a 66.7 side-out percentage.

Mallory Hawley led the MHS service attack with four points, including the team’s only ace. Marissa Noble had three points in the setback, Madison Fields and Baylee Tracy each had two, while Maci Hood and Breanna Zirkle added a point apiece.

Hawley and Hood each had four kills to pace the Lady Marauders at the net, with Hawley earning a trio of blocks. Noble finished with three kills and one block, Hannah Durst added two kills and three blocks, while Fields finished with one kill and a team-best nine assists. Zirkle led the MHS defense with 22 of the team’s 80 digs.

After a trip to Athens on Thursday, Meigs will return home on Saturday to welcome Belpre and Southern for a tri-match.

