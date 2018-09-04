Blue Devils 8th at Westfall Invite

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — The Gallia Academy golf team placed eighth out of 14 teams on Saturday at the 2018 Westfall Invitational held at Crown Hill Golf Club in Pickaway County.

The Blue Devils joined Athens in a seventh-place tie with identical team scores of 357, but the Bulldogs won the fifth-score tiebreaker by more than 20 shots.

Warren claimed the team championship with a 336, followed by New Lexington with a 347 and host Westfall with a 350. Logan Elm edged Jackson on a tiebreaker for fourth place as both squads shot 352. Piketon was sixth overall with a 353.

Warren packed a serious one-two punch as Seth Dennis claimed medalist honors with a 4-over par round of 76, while teammate Austin Barta was the overall runner-up with a 78. Corb Ebert of Logan Elm was third overall with a 79.

Cooper Davis paced the Blue Devils with an 83 over 18 holes, followed by Hobie Graham with an 88 and Reece Thomas with a 91. Wyatt Sipple completed the team tally with a 95, while Hunter Cook and Elijah Baird respectively added rounds of 119 and 129.

