Point pounds South Harrison, 58-7

One team scored a lot of points in Week 2.
Another is still looking for its first points through two weeks of play.
Point Pleasant remained unbeaten with a 58-7 thumping of host South Harrison, while Wahama fell 40-0 at Miller in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener for both programs.
The Big Blacks improved to 2-0 for the sixth time in seven years under 11th-year head coach David Darst, who captured his 100th career victory with the outcome. Point Pleasant has outscored opponents 100-42 through eight quarters of play this fall.
The White Falcons (0-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking) start the season winless through two weeks for a second year in a row. It also only the third time since the 2000 campaign that Wahama heads into Week 3 without a victory.
The Green at Hannan contest did not have a final score yet reported as of deadline.
Both Point Pleasant and Wahama are home in Week 3 contests against Warren and Southen, respectively. Hannan will travel to Manchester in Week 3 as well.
All three Mason County programs will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
