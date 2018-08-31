Point pounds South Harrison, 58-7

One team scored a lot of points in Week 2.

Another is still looking for its first points through two weeks of play.

Point Pleasant remained unbeaten with a 58-7 thumping of host South Harrison, while Wahama fell 40-0 at Miller in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener for both programs.

The Big Blacks improved to 2-0 for the sixth time in seven years under 11th-year head coach David Darst, who captured his 100th career victory with the outcome. Point Pleasant has outscored opponents 100-42 through eight quarters of play this fall.

The White Falcons (0-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking) start the season winless through two weeks for a second year in a row. It also only the third time since the 2000 campaign that Wahama heads into Week 3 without a victory.

The Green at Hannan contest did not have a final score yet reported as of deadline.

Both Point Pleasant and Wahama are home in Week 3 contests against Warren and Southen, respectively. Hannan will travel to Manchester in Week 3 as well.

All three Mason County programs will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Due to an early deadline, the Mason County football games from Week 2 will be available — if information is received — in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. Game stories will be available online at mydailyregister.com before appearing in print.

Point Pleasant junior Nick Parsons hauls in a pass during the second half of Point Pleasant's 75-14 win over WestSide on Oct. 27, 2017, at OVB Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Wahama, Hannan both suffer losses

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

