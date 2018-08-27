Blue Angels top Ironton St. Joe, 4-1

IRONTON, Ohio — Going strong a week into history.

The Gallia Academy girls soccer team remained unbeaten after wrapping up its inaugural opening week as a varsity sport on Saturday afternoon with a 4-1 victory over host Ironton Saint Joseph in a non-conference friendly in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Angels (2-0-0) — who posted a 2-0 win at Chesapeake in their first-ever match on Tuesday — have yet to trail in a contest this fall as the Blue and White led 1-0 at intermission and 2-0 early in the second half before tacking on the final two scores of regulation.

Kyrsten Sanders provided the only first half goal with an unassisted boot in the 13th minute, then Sarah Watts gave GAHS a 2-0 cushion in the 54th minute with an unassisted goal.

The Lady Flyers followed their only goal in the 55th minute to close to within 2-1, but the Blue Angels re-established a two-goal lead following an unassisted goal by Junon Ohmura in the 63rd minute.

Sanders tacked on the final score with an unassisted goal just seconds later, also in the 63rd minute.

Alexis Nickels made 15 saves in net for Gallia Academy. The guests also claimed a 25-16 edge in shots.

Abby Cremeans and Preslee Reed each scored a goal in the opener at Chesapeake earlier in the week.

The Blue Angels traveled to Southeastern on Monday night and make their home debut on Thursday when Fairland comes to Lester Field for an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at 5:30 p.m.

