Point Pleasant rallies past Miners, 42-35

DELBARTON, W.Va. — Better late than never.

The Point Pleasant football team overcame a pair of one-possession deficits in the second half and scored the final 14 points of regulation en route to a 42-35 victory over host Mingo Central on Friday night during a Week 1 gridiron contest in Mingo County.

The visiting Big Blacks (1-0) built early leads of 14-0 and 21-7 in the first half, but the Miners rallied with consecutive scores in the final three-plus minutes to pull even at 21-all headed into the break.

MCHS took its first lead of the night at the 8:01 mark of the third when Daylin Goad scored on a three-yard run, making it a 28-21 contest.

Josh Wamsley followed by hauling in a 23-yard pass from Cason Payne with 6:52 left, but a missed extra point allowed Mingo Central to maintain a 28-27 edge.

The Miners extended their lead out to the largest margin of the night just 45 seconds later as Goad rumbled in from two yards out, giving MCHS a 35-27 advantage with 6:07 remaining in the third period.

Nick Parsons completed the third quarter scoring at the 3:35 mark after running in from a yard out, then Payne found James Musgrave on a two-point conversion pass that knotted the score at 35-all headed into the fourth.

After a stalemate for most of the fourth, Point’s big breakthrough came with 2:37 left in regulation as Payne scampered 39 yards for the eventual game-winning score.

PPHS built a 7-0 first quarter advantage at the 10:43 mark as Parsons picked off a pass and rumbled 65 yards to paydirt, then Wamsley hauled in an eight-yard pass from Payne with 3:45 left in the opening canto for a 14-0 cushion.

Billy Mitchem finally got Mingo Central on the board with 10:38 left in the first half after hauling in a 13-yard scoring pass from Goad.

The Big Blacks retaliated with a 45-yard Payne run at the 7:19 mark to make it a 21-7 contest.

Goad scored on a one-yard run with 3:10 remaining before half, then Goad hit Drew Hatfield with a 41-yard scoring strike just three seconds before halftime while tying the contest at 21-all.

Point Pleasant had its 43-game regular season winning streak snapped by the Miners during last year’s season opener at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field on a Hail Mary pass during the final play of regulation.

The Red and Black outgained MCHS by a 481-436 overall margin in total offense, which included a sizable 345-77 advantage on the ground.

The Big Blacks and Miners both committed two turnovers apiece, with the guests claiming a small 22-21 edge in first downs.

Point Pleasant was whistled for seven penalties for 68 yards, while the hosts were flagged 10 times for 65 yards.

Payne led the guests with 228 rushing yards on 17 attempts and was also 15-of-20 passing for 136 yards, throwing two TDs and zero interceptions.

Nick Parsons was next with 57 rushing yards on nine carries, while Brady Adkins had 53 yards on 10 totes. Wamsley led the PPHS wideouts with five catches for 47 yards and Musgrave added four grabs for 41 yards.

Goad paced Mingo Central with 46 rushing yards on 12 carries and also went 21-of-29 passing for 359 yards, including two TD passes and a pair of interceptions.

Devin Hatfield led the Miner wideouts with eight catches for 183 yards, followed by Drew Hatfield with 127 yards on nine grabs.

The Big Blacks return to action Friday when they travel to South Harrison for a Week 2 matchup at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

