Point Pleasant outlasts Miners, 42-35

Not entirely road warriors.
Both Wahama and Hannan were shut out in their respective season openers, but Point Pleasant did manage to exact a little revenge while becoming the only Mason County gridiron team to start the 2018 campaign on a positive note following a 42-35 decision at Mingo Central.
The Big Blacks (1-0) never trailed in the first half, but found themselves in a pair of seven-point holes midway through the third quarter.
PPHS, however, tied things up at 35-all late in the third, then Cason Payne clinched things with a 39-yard scamper with 2:37 left in regulation — allowing the Big Blacks to hold on for a seven-point triumph.
Mingo Central (0-1) snapped Point Pleasant’s 43-game regular season winning streak during last year’s season opener at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field, using a Hail Mary pass on the final play of regulation to claim a 36-34 decision.
The White Falcons had a four-game regular season winning streak come to an end following a 42-0 setback to host Ravenswood in the debut for WHS coach James Toth.
Wahama (0-1) — which fell 27-12 to the Red Devils in Week 1 a year ago — hadn’t lost consecutive season openers since a three-year drought between 2004-06.
Hannan suffered its 19th straight season-opening loss with a 56-0 setback at Tug Valley, a tough start for new HHS coach Kellie Thomas in her debut.
The Wildcats (1-0) last won a Week 1 contest back in 1999 with a 27-7 decision over Hamlin.
Both Point Pleasant and Wahama are again on the road in Week 2 contests at South Harrison and at Miller, respectively. Hannan will host Green in Week 2 as well.
All three Mason County programs will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Due to an early deadline, the Mason County football openers from Week 1 will be available — if information is received — in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. Game stories will be available online at mydailyregister.com before appearing in print.
