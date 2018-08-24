Lady Eagles knock off Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — An opening week full of ups and downs.

The Eastern and Meigs volleyball teams are both back to .500 after Thursday’s non-conference match in Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, as the previously winless Lady Eagles claimed a straight games victory over MHS, giving the Lady Marauders their first loss of the season.

In the opening game, Meigs (1-1) scored the first three points, but surrendered the next four markers and didn’t lead again. Eastern (1-1) had a side-out percentage of 72.7 over the remainder of the first game, cruising to the 25-14 win.

After a 1-all tie, the Lady Eagles led the remainder of the second game, winning it by a 25-16 tally to move ahead 2-0 in the match.

Meigs scored the first seven points of the third game, but Eastern claimed the next nine. The Lady Marauders regained the lead at 11-10, and eventually built the advantage back to seven points, at 18-11.

The Lady Eagles immediately rallied to within a point, and finally regained the edge at 21-20. EHS got to match-point, at 24-20, and surrendered three straight points to MHS, but ultimately sealed the straight games win with a 25-23 victory.

As a team, Eastern had 18 kills, 12 aces, and five blocks. The Lady Eagles finished with a serve percentage of 86.3.

EHS senior Kelsey Casto had a team-high 17 service points, Caterina Miecchi was next with 10, while Allison Barber finished with nine. Sydney Sanders and Jenna Chadwell each added six points, while Kylie Gheen chipped in with two.

The Lady Marauders finished with 15 kills, one ace, nine blocks and 36 digs. Meigs had a serve percentage was 83.3.

For the Lady Marauders, Madison Fields had a team-best 13 service points, followed by Baylee Tracy with seven. Marissa Noble finished with five points and one ace, Maci Hood chipped in with four points, while Kylee Mitch contributed one service point.

Mallory Hawley led the hosts at the net with five kills, followed by Noble and Hood with four apiece. Hannah Durst had two kills, while Fields had a team-best nine assists. Noble let the team with three solo blocks, followed by Durst and Tracy with two each.

These teams are set to rematch on Oct. 3 at EHS.

After Saturday’s Athens Invitational, Eastern will begin Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play at home on Tuesday against Belpre.

Before Eastern and Belpre play, Meigs will get a shot at the Lady Golden Eagles, as MHS is back home on Monday for its final of three straight non-conference games to start the season.

Eastern sophomore Layna Catlett (19) attempts a spike, during the Lady Eagles’ victory over Meigs on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.26-EHS-Catlett.jpg Eastern sophomore Layna Catlett (19) attempts a spike, during the Lady Eagles’ victory over Meigs on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs senior Madison Fields (2) sets the ball in front of Lady Eagles Kylie Gheen (left), Jenna Chadwell (center) and Allison Barber (1), during Eastern’s non-conference victory on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.26-wo-MHS-Fields.jpg Meigs senior Madison Fields (2) sets the ball in front of Lady Eagles Kylie Gheen (left), Jenna Chadwell (center) and Allison Barber (1), during Eastern’s non-conference victory on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Baylee Tracy (right) passes the ball in front of freshman teammate Mallory Hawley, during the Thursday’s non-conference match in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.26-wo-MHS-Tracy.jpg Meigs sophomore Baylee Tracy (right) passes the ball in front of freshman teammate Mallory Hawley, during the Thursday’s non-conference match in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern junior Caterina Miecchi (18) spikes the ball past Meigs sophomore Baylee Tracy (1), during the Lady Eagles’ straight games win on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.26-wo-EHS-Miecchi.jpg Eastern junior Caterina Miecchi (18) spikes the ball past Meigs sophomore Baylee Tracy (1), during the Lady Eagles’ straight games win on Thursday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.