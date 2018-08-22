Lady Eagles fall to Vinton County

McARTHUR, Ohio — It wasn’t the start to the 2018 season that the Lady Eagles had hoped for, but after all, it’s just one match.

The Eastern volleyball team dropped its season-opening match on Tuesday night in Vinton County, as the host Lady Vikings picked up the non-conference win in four games.

The teams fought through six lead changes in the opening game, with the Lady Eagles (0-1) gaining the advantage for good at 17-16. Eastern won the first game by a 25-20 count, with the final margin of five being the largest lead of the stanza.

The teams battled through a trio of lead changes early in the second game, the last of which had Vinton County (1-0) taking the advantage at 7-6. Eastern tied the game three times and never let VCHS get more than five points ahead, but ultimately dropped the second game by a 25-22 count, making the match even at a game apiece.

The Lady Vikings led by as many as six points, at 7-1, in the early part of the third game, but Eastern rallied to take the advantage at 13-12. However, Vinton County scored the next eight points en route to a 25-18 win.

The hosts saved their best for last, as the Maroon and Silver led wire-to-wire in the match-clinching fourth game, scoring the first nine points and winning by a 25-16 tally.

Eastern’s service attack was led by Kelsey Casto and Jenna Chadwell with 11 points apiece. Caterina Miecchi finished with 10 points, while Allison Barber and Haley Burton each had eight for the guests.

The Lady Eagles will continue non-league play on Thursday at Meigs.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

