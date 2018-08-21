Lady Marauders win home match

POMEROY, Ohio — A sizable win.

The Meigs girls golf team picked up a 27-stroke victory over guest Vinton County, during Monday’s match at the par-34 Meigs Golf Course.

In the play six, count four format, the Lady Marauders combined for a score of 187, while VCHS turned in a 214. Eastern did not have enough golfers for a team score.

Caitlin Cotterill was the match medalist for the Maroon and Gold, firing a 4-over par 39. Kylee Robinson and Shelbe Cochran were the next two Lady Marauders, recording rounds of 48 and 49 respectively. The final counting round for Meigs was a 51 by Shalynn Mitchell.

Mikayla Radcliffe and Shelby Whaley were responsible for Meigs’ potential tie-breaking scores, with rounds of 53 and 56 respectively.

Eastern’s lone golfer was Kylee Tolliver, who recorded the second-best score of the day, an 11-over par 46.

Kendall Fee and Belle Lambert led the Lady Vikings with rounds of 47 and 48 respectively.

The first-ever Tri-Valley Conference girls golf tournament — consisting both Ohio and Hocking divisions — will be held on Monday at the Athens Country Club.

