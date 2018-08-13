Blue Devils take 4th at Portsmouth Invite

McDERMOTT, Ohio — Just more proof that every stroke counts.

The Gallia Academy golf team claimed fourth at the Portsmouth Invitational on Thursday at the par-72 Elks County Club in Scioto County, with the Blue Devils finishing a single stroke ahead of fifth place Piketon.

West Union won the 18-team event with a score of 324 in the play five, count four format. Fairland was eight strokes back in second place, while Manchester came in third with a 343. The Blue Devil total of 356, not only edged Piketon by one, but was also just nine ahead of Wheelersburg.

Portsmouth West was seventh with a 367, followed by Waverly (370), Pike Eastern (377), Coal Grove (385), Chesapeake (387), West Union ‘B’ (396), Portsmouth (410), North Adams (428) and Zane Trace (450). Ironton, Clay and Western failed to post team scores.

Reece Thomas led Gallia Academy with a 13-over par round of 85. Wyatt Sipple was next with an 87, followed by Cooper Davis and Hobie Graham with matching 92s. Elijah Blazer turned in the Blue Devils’ potential tie-breaking score, a 116.

Conner Heffner was the match medalist, firing a 75 for Wheelersburg.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.