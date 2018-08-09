Two Weeks to Go

The start of the high school football season has reached the two-week mark as of Friday, with the 2018 season slated to kick-off on Friday, Aug. 24, at various locations throughout Ohio and West Virginia. Both Eastern and Southern will open the year with home games against Portsmouth Notre Dame and Huntington Ross, while the Marauders travel to Gallipolis to face the Blue Devils at Memorial Field. With the exception of the Meigs-GAHS game at 7 p.m., all other area contests will start at 7:30 p.m. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

