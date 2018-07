Wednesday marks the official 30-day countdown for the 2018 high school football seasons in both Ohio and West Virginia. Meigs County — which has teams at Meigs, Southern and Eastern — will be hoping that at least one of those programs can make the playoffs for the first time since the Tornadoes appeared in the 2016 Division VII playoffs. Pictured above is Meigs wideout Weston Baer during a run against River Valley in a 2017 Week 5 contest in Bidwell, Ohio. (Dave Harris|OVP Sports)

