Rio’s Gerlach earns second straight Trainer of the Year honor

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande (Ohio) head athletic trainer Tara Gerlach has been selected as the River States Conference Athletic Trainer of the Year for the second year in a row.

Gerlach, who has been at Rio Grande since 2000, was nominated and voted by her peers for this award once again.

The RSC Athletic Trainer of the Year award was established in 2016-17, and its purpose is to recognize an athletic trainer in the RSC for outstanding service to their student-athletes, department, school and conference. Gerlach has garnered the honor each of the first two years as a result of her dedication in those areas.

Gerlach has been the leader among RSC athletic trainers the last several years, and she serves as the chair of the RSC Athletic Trainer Committee. Her efforts have worked to provide standardization and communication among the athletic trainers in the conference.

Gerlach has worked to organize meetings of the ATCs within the RSC and to update the committee’s handbook for best practices.

Gerlach has also been a big help for RSC events and championships, such as serving as the tournament athletic trainer at the conference baseball tournament the last few years at a neutral site, as well as for events hosted by Rio Grande.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

