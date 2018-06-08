Sam O’Dell wins 4th WV Amateur title

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Sam O’Dell has won his fourth West Virginia Amateur golf title with a two-stroke victory over Pat Carter.

O’Dell shot a 3-over-par 73 Thursday on the Old White TPC course at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. The Hurricane dentist finished at 2-over 282.

The 50-year-old Carter also shot 73 and finished at 4 over. He was going for his 14th Amateur title.

O’Dell made double bogey on the par-4 16th hole to fall into a tie with Carter at 3 over. On the par-5 17th, O’Dell made birdie and Carter made bogey. Both parred the par-3 18th hole.

O’Dell also won the tournament in 2013 and 2015 at The Greenbrier and last year at Glade Springs in Daniels.

Nick Biesecker of Charleston was third at 5 over.

Trent Roush, of Mason, W.Va., was 17 shots back of O’Dell and tied for 12th.

2018 West Virginia Amateur Results

Sam O’Dell, Hurricane, 72-67-70-73 — 282

Pat Carter, Hurricane, 67-77-67-73 — 284

Nick Biesecker, Charleston, 77-70-68-70 — 285

Nick Dent, White Sulphur Springs, 77-71-66-76 — 290

Mason Williams, Bridgeport, 74-74-73-71 — 292

Mark Johnson, Morgantown, 72-75-69-76 — 292

Christian Boyd, Charles Town, 70-79-71-72 — 292

Cam Roam, Huntington, 75-78-67-74 — 294

Philip Reale, Hurricane, 75-76-71-73 — 295

Jess Ferrell, Fairmont, 78-72-70-77 — 297

Brian Anania, Hurricane, 79-76-68-75 — 298

Chris Williams, Scott Depot, 78-77-70-74 — 299

Harold Payne, Hurricane, 73-80-71-75 — 299

Trent Roush, Mason, 72-73-75-79 — 299

Thomas Frazier, Huntington, 77-78-67-77 — 299

Alasdair Forsythe, Elkins, 77-75-70-77 — 299

Camden Moore, Spencer, 71-76-74-79 — 300

Cole Moore, Spencer, 74-80-72-74 — 300

Tyler Hillyer, Princeton, 75-72-82-72 — 301

Patrick Smith, Beckley, 78-68-78-77 — 301

Noah Mullens, Milton, 78-75-69-80 — 302

Aaron Persily, Charleston, 71-82-73-77 — 303

Howie Peterson IV, Weirton, 72-77-75-79 — 303

Joshua Arbaugh, Morgantown, 79-77-77-71 — 304

Marco Oliverio, Bridgeport, 79-72-77-76 — 304

Ryan Bilby, Follansbee, 75-80-72-77 — 304

Ben Palmer, Parkersburg, 73-72-72-87 — 304

Tad Tomblin, Hamlin, 81-77-71-76 — 305

Brett Laxton, Pineville, 73-80-75-77 — 305

Isaiah Zaccheo, Beckley, 77-70-74-85 — 306

Walker Dent, White Sulphur Springs, 73-74-79-80 — 306

Owen Elliott, Hedgesville, 75-75-80-76 — 306

Jeff McGraw, Princeton, 75-77-77-77 — 306

Christian Casingal, Charleston, 75-76-79-77 — 307

Landon Perry, Shady Spring, 79-73-77-78 — 307

Ian Patrick Archer, Huntington, 79-75-77-77 — 308

Kyle Wensel, Wheeling, 83-74-79-72 — 308

Adam Yeager, Huntington, 80-70-78-82 — 310

Brian Myers, Hurricane, 75-79-80-77 — 311

Todd Westfall, Bridgeport, 80-76-75-80 — 311

Evan Butcher, Madison, 82-76-76-79 — 313

Bailey Mohr, Fairmont, 77-77-77-83 — 314

Steve Ross, Huntington, 73-78-78-87 — 316

Michael Foust, Hurricane, 80-76-78-82 — 316

Derek Brooks, Mullens, 80-78-78-81 — 317

Chase Wolfe, Charleston, 79-76-80-82 — 317

Chuck Ingram, Shepherdstown, 82-76-83-78 — 319

Chase Voithofer, Morgantown, 78-79-80-82 — 319

Bryan Myers, Wheeling, 82-75-82-81 — 320

Jared Bryant, Williamstown, 78-80-78-92 — 328