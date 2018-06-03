Posted on by

Day 2 OHSAA meet scenes


Eastern senior Jessica Cook (15) passes Belpre junior Sydney Sanders (16) in the final straightaway, during the OHSAA Division III 800m run championship race on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

River Valley senior Nathaniel Abbott (3) starts the Division II 800m state championship race on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Meigs junior Kassidy Betzing stands on the fourth spot on the Division II long jump podium on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

