Election letters policy

The deadline for Ohio Valley Publishing to receive election-related Letters to the Editor pertaining to issues or candidates in the March 17 primary election is 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 10. Rebuttal letters must be received by 4 p.m., Thursday, March 12.

Letters to the Editor must be 300 words or less and are subject to editing by Ohio Valley Publishing. Letters must maintain a degree of civility and good taste, and any that are potentially libelous or attack candidates, will not be published. Letters from candidates will not be published.

Due to space restrictions, OVP staff cannot guarantee that all rebuttal letters will be published in the print version of the newspaper, though those meeting the above criteria will be published online.

Letters should be emailed to The Daily Sentinel at tdsnews@aimmediamidwest.com and include the writer’s name, community of residence, and a daytime phone number to verify authorship (and to answer any questions we may have). Signed letters may also be dropped off at The Daily Sentinel at 109 West Second Street, Pomeroy, during normal business hours.