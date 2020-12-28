You can succeed in 2021

You want to be victorious in life? You want to live with peace? You want to live life with a mindset of happiness? You want to be a constant overcomer of a hard problem in your life?

Well, you can. And a statement in the Bible gives us the important clue in Revelation 12:ll, which says, “And they overcame him by the blood of the lamb.”

This is from the book of Revelation, so the statement in this chapter has to do with context during the future of the harshest times in human history. Nonetheless, it is Scripturally reported that people of that time apparently will overcome the intense, opposing work of the devil by the blood of Jesus Christ.

Therefore, if the devil will be overcome then by the blood of Jesus Christ, he can be overcome today. There are reasons this is true.

First, the devil cannot overcome the force of the Lord’s perfection. The Lord was born with perfection. He lived with perfection. The writer of Hebrews said, “For such a (one) became us, who is holy, harmless, undefiled, and separate from sinners…” When the Lord shed His blood, the devil could not change the persistent and constant effect of the Lord’s perfection at any time.

Second, the devil cannot overcome the force of the Lord’s will. Peter had a word about this, writing, “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise(s)…but is long suffering to us ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should could to repentance.’’ The fact that the Lord shed his blood means that the devil cannot ever defeat it.

Third, the devil cannot overcome the force of the Lord’s Resurrection. The devil could not keep the Lord from going to the Cross and being crucified on the Cross, and the devil certainly could not keep Him from coming out of the Tomb! The empty tomb bears that out.

Fourth, the devil cannot overcome the force of the Lamb’s purging of one’s conscience (according to Scripture). Conscience is the inward state of affairs aware of the guilt and condemnation of sin. The devil is the cause for this condition. Only the blood of Jesus Christ is able to overcome this in terms of removing the unholy feeling, sin, or circumstance, through forgiveness. The devil cannot keep us feeling guilty.

And, if anything, the devil cannot overcome the force of the blood itself. The blood is life. The devil is death. Life always trumps death. Man is dead in trespasses and sin, which is the desired condition for man by the devil. But, the blood of Jesus Christ forever provides the condition for life.

As these considerations are true, then the people of our day and time can overcome the devil just as well as those of the days to come. The affirmation of Scripture holds effectively true for the present: thank the Lord!

So, how do we utilize the results of the blood of Jesus Christ for the needs of our life? How can we be spiritually consistent overcomers here and now? It is actually quite simple. It is not hard as most people suppose.

It involves listening. Very often the Scripture speaks of listening to the Holy Spirit, particularly in the book of Revelation where is repeatedly says, ”He that has an ear let him hear what the Spirit says…”. This access to the Holy Spirit is by the blood of Jesus Christ.

There is a certain TV advertisement in which a car dealer promotes saying “Yes!” to potential car buyers. The indication is that it would be easy for one to be approved by them if people would come there to buy a vehicle. It is a simple concept.

The same is true for people needing relief from their problems and concerns. Once we are approved by the blood of Jesus Christ, listening to the comforting words of the Holy Spirit and His leadership helps us to be overcomers of our problems and things that concern us.

But, it is always because of the blood of Jesus Christ that makes the difference. You can take that to the bank.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

