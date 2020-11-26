Be sure to sign off on the Lord

My life has experienced dramatic change within the last six months. I have spent more time with doctors and time in hospitals than I have in my life. Lately my weeks have been occupied with medical concerns.

At home, the Nurse rides herd constantly on me. There are gobs of medicine I am prescribed to take at least four times a day. For whatever reason, I am prone to forget to take my medicines. But no — not the Nurse! She remembers with timely precision. No matter where I may be, she will bring it all to me, and set it down in front of me with orders to consume them all.

I hate those big, round brown pills — velphorosucofericoxyhydroxide. The Ratchet knows how to clearly pronounce the term — I don’t. Anyway, all I know is that those are very chalky. Instructions on the bottle are that “tablets should be chewed or crushed.” They turn my mouth and teeth brown! Yuk!

I recently observed a certain matter. It has to do with all the forms needed to sign. There are multitudes of release forms and information forms, and all need to be signed. One day this week at one doctors office, I actually spent more time being instructed by one of the secretaries to sign forms than I spent with the doctor. By the time it was over, there was a school book size of forms on which I had scribbled my unreadable signature (because I got sick and tired of the volume).

As a matter of fact, there was one form, had I not signed it, everything else would have become null and void, according to the secretary. So, I took time to mull it over a bit. There was silence. I asked a couple pertinent questions. In the end, I reluctantly signed.

But, it occurred to me how people of the church have the same type of attitude concerning the things of the Lord. For example, Apostle James tells us this, “Go to now, you that say, Today or tomorrow we will go into such a city, and continue there a year and sell, and get gain./Whereas you know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time, then vanishes away./For you ought to say, if the Lord will, we shall live, and do this, or that.”

So, it becomes an appropriate spiritual practice involving the things we do to say, “the Lord willing,” or “if the Lord wills.”

Now what that admits is that you have prayed about your upcoming activities, and that you have gotten the Lord’s approval concerning them. That is the Christ-like process of signing the proper release form. It becomes a matter of signing off on the Lord. It is one we should not get tired of signing.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

