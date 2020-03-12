In other words, ask

At this point in time, Terry and I have nine grandbabies. My interaction with them reveals that most of them do not pay much attention to me when they are with me, which is okay, I suppose. But, one of them does dote on me pretty good. Her name is Elora. She is four years old. She likes her Paw. Family refers to Elora as “Paw Paw’s girl.”

I often gift the grandkids, and I usually do so fairly. But, recently I had opportunity to specially gift Elora and her favor for me.

Her Dad called me. In the background, I heard Elora say, “Daddy, let me talk to Paw Paw.” Taking the phone, the first thing she said with a lilting voice was, “Paw Paw, I love you.” My heart melted.

Then, having successfully laid the trap, she said, “Paw Paw, will you send me some of your Paw money. I need some.” She went on to explain what she wanted to buy with whatever Paw money I might be willing to send.

Her request cracked me up. But, it also melted my heart to an absolute mush. I did not hesitate. “Alrighty. Paw money will be on the way tomorrow.” I mailed her fifty dollars.

Elora’s request leads us to consider an important prayer principle. I was impressed that she was willing to ask. By contrast, God gives us the privilege to do the same thing. He gives us the privilege to ask for blessings we need, and, at times, to ask for ask for blessings that we would like to have.

The Scripture points out that “we have not because we do not ask.”

I believe in asking God. I believe we can ask God for material blessings. I believe we can ask God for spiritual blessings. The process of asking of God is involved in the salvation experience. We can ask of God for forgiveness of sin. We can ask of Him for physical healing.

Point specifically, we see the encouragement to ask in the Lord’s Prayer. As a part of teaching us how to pray, Jesus said that we can ask for Him to give us our “daily bread.” Our daily bread consists of three important items for sustaining life. First, there is food. Second, there is shelter. Third, there is clothing. We need these items, and since we need them, we can ask Him for them. The next time you pray the Lord’s Prayer, take particular notice of this stated principle.

Notice His further exhortation to ask when He taught, “Ask and you shall receive. Seek and you shall find. Knock and it shall be opened unto you.”

The reason God gives us the privilege to ask is because He is good, and He wants to be good to us. But, many times the prerequisite for being particularly blessed by Him involves our willingness to ask.

This is not an easy consideration for some people to accept in their minds. I once counseled a certain individual about such when they came to me with complaint that it seemed like the Lord was not blessing them very well. I replied, “Well, what is it that you would like to have from Him?” They cited two matters. I pointed out that those things were not matters I or the church could provide for them, so the necessary step to take was to make request of God. In other words, they should ask.

They expressed absolute shock that I suggested it. Their excuse for not asking was that they were not good enough to approach God about it. God would not hear them when they asked. Well, we actually are not good enough. But, God does hear our prayers. After all, the Scripture does point out, “My God will supply all your need according to His riches in glory.” We need to be willing to ask.

In the mean time, the news was that Elora was thrilled with my answer of her request. As it turned out, she shared some of the fifty with her older sister and her younger sister so they could buy something, too.

All my granddaughters have their Paw wrapped around their little fingers. It makes me smile.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

