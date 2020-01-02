What does the mirror show you?

Mirrors have been around for a long time, we know. I am thankful for them. I am particularly glad to have good mirrors on my vehicles. You have the rearview mirror, and then you have the sideview mirrors on each side. These show you what traffic behind you is going to do. Accidents are often avoided when one keeps tabs on it.

Another good thing about mirrors is that it shows up messes. As I have gotten older, I have to check mirrors to see if I am okay. When I eat, I tend to drop food on my clothes more often than I used to. A mirror will reveal degree and location to me. Stains are shown. The other day I put on one of my favorite sweaters. But, somehow I stained it with something I had been eating. It was one last check in the mirror before I left the house that I saw it. Unfortunately, I had to change into another one.

So, let us cut to the chase, for the most revealing mirror of all has to be the Word of God. Three New Testament verses reference looking into a “glass,” or a mirror. The way that we go about looking into the mirror of the Word of God is by reading the Bible.

When I look into a regular mirror, I only get a view of the outward image. But, that is not enough. Many times we need a good look on and about the inside: the heart, the mind, the soul.

I can look in the rearview mirror of my car and see that someone is speeding up to pass. But, the rearview does not reveal to me what is going on in my mind when I think about speeding up myself to not let that person pass. I can look in a regular mirror and see where I have food on the side of my mouth. But, that mirror does not reveal why the speech from my mouth is corrupt. I can see in a mirror stains on my clothes. But, that mirror does not reveal the stain of sins in my heart.

The Word of God gives us a deep, down look at ourselves, for it is a “discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” We need that kind of revelation about ourselves. What the Word of God does is that it dresses us down in front of God. The Scripture says, “Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in His sight. But, all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of Him with whom we have to do.”

A person might think to themselves, “If that is true, then I just will not read the Bible.” A lot of people do not, for sure. But, that resolves nothings. Even if someone decides to not read the Bible for concern of openness before God, the mirror-effect of God’s Word remains. The Word remains a discerner of our thoughts. The Word still reveals the intents of our heart. We cannot nullify in any way or in any terms the reflections of the Word about ourselves.

What we can be encouraged to do is to consider what the imagery of God’s Word shows by reading it, and then by making necessary spiritual adjustments at opportune moments. For example, I could feel so mean-hearted about the person attempting to pass that I decide to ease over into the passing lane to keep them from it. But, if I have been faithful to read God’s Word, I might consider the spiritual, Bible-based likes of “love your neighbor” and make the necessary adjustment of deciding to stay in my lane and yield to their effort. That would save me a lot of grief in due course, perhaps.

In the many events of our lives, you and I would do well to consider the question, “What does the mirror show you?”

In the mean time, the only problem with a good mirror is that it does not make my face any more handsome. Guess I am stuck with that regardless how much I read the Bible.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

