Meigs Health Matters… Asthma in children

Asthma is characterized by the narrowing of airways due to inflammation causing a restriction of airflow. The symptoms associated with Asthma include wheezing, coughing and difficulty breathing therefore creating a potential life-threatening event anytime symptoms are triggered. A child may exhibit frequent coughing, wheezing (high pitch whistle sounds when breathing), complaints of chest tightness or may have a reddened face from difficulty breathing. An attack can begin anywhere, it is important for adults to recognize these warning signs to prevent further progression.

Parents often wonder if they could’ve prevented their child from developing Asthma, but there are minimal things to prevent Asthma. Many risk factors have been identified such as secondhand smoke, dust mites, allergens, some medications, dietary insufficiencies, gastric reflux, and even extreme emotional reactions through studies. Some families remove carpet, change laundry detergent, update air filtration in home or even rehome pets when allergy testing confirms allergens that exacerbate symptoms. Additionally, many things have been linked in correlation with Asthma including low maternal age, smoking, poor maternal nutrition, lack of breastfeeding, and low birth weight.

Managing and preventing symptoms is the main goal with the treatment of Asthma. Many medications have been developed including several types of inhalers and oral medications. Emergency medications are also prescribed to immediately dilate airways in emergency situations and are required to be with the child at all times. Families affected by Asthma often develop an ‘action plan’ to assist in determining when to seek medical attention.

According to the CDC, as many as 1 in 12 children are currently affected by Asthma in the United States, this equates to 6 million 0-17 years of age. Every year 1 in 6 children with Asthma visit the Emergency department and 1 in 20 are hospitalized leading to extended illness recovery, missed school days and high medical costs.

The Allergy Foundation of America established May as Asthma Awareness Month over 35 years ago in response to the growing need for awareness. The extent of this disease is so widely spread throughout the world that in 2019 the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) established World Asthma Day (WAD) to raise awareness to those affected by Asthma. The annual WAD was held on May 3, 2022 focusing on bridging gaps in Asthma resources and associated research.

In addition to your child’s pediatrician, many local agencies and health care organizations are devoted to your child’s health. Even after your child’s birth, several health screenings are completed within the first 24 hours. Yearly check-ups, routine vaccinations, and school/daycare registrations nurses and community members complete assessments that may give indications that your child may develop conditions such as Asthma. As a CMH (Children with Medical Handicaps) public health nurse, I assist in identifying children with medical conditions and connect families with appropriate local resources. If you have any concerns or questions, please contact me at the Meigs County Health Department (740) 992-6626 (Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/07/web1_Angie-Rosler-CMH.jpg

By Angie Rosler Meigs Health Matters

Angie Rosler is the Children with Medical Handicaps nurse at the Meigs County Health Department.

