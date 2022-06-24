Mosquito control, awareness

It’s summertime once again, and along with all of the ice-cream and swimming and baseball games comes everyone’s least favorite insect: Mosquitoes. These bloodsuckers seem to come out in hoards every summer just to bite and annoy us; however, they can be more than annoying. Due to the diseases that mosquitoes are capable of spreading, they are actually considered the deadliest animal on the planet and are responsible for killing almost three-quarters of a million people per year. Even though for the most part we don’t have to worry about the deadliest diseases that mosquitoes carry, like yellow-fever and malaria, mosquito-borne diseases like West-Nile Virus can still sometimes be found here.

In order to protect yourself from the annoyance and potential diseases that mosquitoes can cause, there are a few simple precautions you can take this summer in order to limit the number of mosquitoes you have to deal with. One way of limiting the number of mosquitoes near your home is to make sure you are keeping up with the mowing of your lawn. Mosquitoes often like to rest in tall grasses during the day so they can hide from the heat of the sun, only to come out at dawn and dusk looking to feed. Mowing your lawn regularly and keeping your grass at a low level deprives the mosquitoes on your property of a resting and hiding place, and should keep their population at a lower level. Another simple way of limiting the number of mosquitoes on your property is disposing of all outdoor trash that could hold water. Mosquitoes need only a tablespoon of standing water that has been left out for twenty-four hours to lay their eggs and grow their population. Common items found throughout our yards like pop-cans and tires can be heaven for a mosquito looking to lay her eggs, and can easily become breeding grounds for a growing mosquito population on your property. However, sometimes standing water cannot be taken care of as easily as throwing away a pop-can. Standing bodies of water like drainage ditches, flood plains and wet grasslands can often be ideal places for mosquitoes to lay their eggs as well.

In these cases, an easy way to stop these bodies of water from allowing more mosquitoes to reproduce is to apply larvicides to these standing bodies of water. Larvicides work by killing mosquitoes while they are still in their larvae form, killing them while they are young and stopping them from growing into full-grown mosquitoes. This means less mosquitoes to deal with for you. Larvicides can often be purchased at local hardware stores, and can also be found at stores like Walmart and Lowe’s. While larvicides are safe, it is important to read and fully follow the directions when applying them. Also remember to never apply larvicides to water that you or someone else may end up drinking from. Hopefully these tips on mosquitoes let you have a summer filled with more fun than bug bites.

By Bobby Musser Meigs Health Matters

Bobby Musser, Mosquito Control Technician, works for the Meigs County Health Department and is a student at The Ohio State University.

