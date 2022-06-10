Meigs Health Matters… Men’s health awareness

June 13-19 is Men’s Health Week. On Friday, June 17 (Friday prior to Father’s Day), all are encouraged to wear blue. The purpose of wearing blue and Men’s Health Week is to heighten awareness of preventable health issues and encourage early detection of disease among men.

Men die an average of five years earlier than women. Men are at higher risk for many serious diseases, including heart disease, lung cancer, and HIV. Men also face unique health problems that do not affect women, like prostate cancer. Consider these statistics:

-350,000 men die of cardiovascular disease each year (CDC).

-More than 700,000 men are diagnosed with cancer each year; 300,000 of those cases will result in death (Men’s Health Resource Center).

-230,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year. It is the second leading cause of death in men (Cancer.org)

-More than 60% of adult American men are overweight or obese (National Institutes of Health)

Early detection and treatment are critical to prolong life when battling these diseases. However, men are not as likely to seek healthcare when compared to women. The Cleveland Clinic surveyed more than 500 American men ages 18-70 about their use of healthcare resources and found:

-Only 3 out of 5 men get annual physicals

-Over 40% of men only go to the doctor when they think they have a serious medical condition

-More than half of men said their health was not something they talk about.

If you or a loved one need to find a primary care provider, visit the Quick Reference Guide on the Meigs County Health Department website at https://meigs-health.com/general-resources/

Barr https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_2.12-Barr.jpg Barr

By Marc Barr Meigs Health Matters

Marc Barr is Meigs County Health Commissioner.

Marc Barr is Meigs County Health Commissioner.