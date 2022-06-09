The preacher is a man put on the spot

God should be thanked for the preachers who preach the truths of God’s Word and who serve faithfully in the called-of-God vocation of ministry.

The sermons they preach are for the purpose of speaking to the congregation on behalf of Almighty God. It is a holy and dynamic exchange that goes on during the delivery of a message from the Book. The hope of the saints depends on it. The eternity of the unsaved is affected by it.. The morality of a people is guided by it. The demonstration of the Spirit and of power is manifested in it. Preaching is that critical experience whereby our faith is strengthened to stand, not in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.

Men who rightly divide the Word of God do not promote what they perceive to be the truth, but rather they believe what God says is the truth. They courageously stand and proclaim, “THUS SAITH THE LORD!” They do not attempt the give rhyme or reason to the Scripture, but they rather emphasize faith that accepts as infallible the truths of God knowing that “faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the Word.” People may resist God’s truth, but the Preacher during the message insists on God’s truth.

Men called to preach possess a passion. They possess a passion for God. They are motivated by a sure love for Jesus Christ. They burn inwardly with the drive to declare God’s truth.

Sometimes, preachers become like prophet Jeremiah who, during a time of discouragement, decided to quit preaching. He said, I will not make mention of Him, nor speak anymore in His name.” But, that kind of attitude was not good for him. He realized that he got weary from not doing what he had been called of God to do. He got weary of trying to hold the Word of God in him back. He could not hold it in. He was soon back on the circuit.

That is the way it is with a man called to preach. He has to preach because God has instilled the Word of God in his heart to preach. A man called to preach who does not preach dies inwardly trying to hold it back. The reason is that God has chosen preaching as the means whereby His message to this spiritually disparate world is manifested.

You see, the man called to preach is a man put on the spot. What the man of God does is referred to as “the foolishness of preaching.” By standing to declare Biblical tenets, such a man becomes engaged in God’s ordained method of confronting the mystery of human free will. To the world, preaching appears as foolishness, but the foolishness of God is wiser than men. To the world, preaching appears as a weak approach by God, but the weakness of God is stronger than men. It prevails upon us, therefore, to consider the strain that weighs on a preacher. The man is situated between the hostility and rebelliousness of human nature, and the demands of God’s holy expectations. He is a man whose heart burns for God. He is virtually oblivious to the former, and dedicated to the latter.

Church, if you have a man who preaches the fundamental truths of God, respect the man, not for who he is, but for what he does. If he proclaims “Thus saith the Lord,” as it is proven in Jesus Christ, then embrace and incorporate the Word of God in your lives, and treat it as your most value possession.

“Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.”

Branch https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_Branch-Ron-1.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.