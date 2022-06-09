God’s Kids Korner: Christ in us

Galatians 2:20 says, ” So I am not the one living now — it is Christ living in me. I still live in my body, but I live by faith in the Son of God. He is the one who loved me and gave Himself to save me.” Paul wrote those words to tell us that if we are Christians, it is our faith in Jesus that is what is important and helps us daily to live for Him. Jesus loved us so much that He died upon the cross to save us from our sins. Because of that, we can ask for His forgiveness when we do wrong and know that we are free from it — never to worry about it again. That is a wonderful gift from the Father to each and every one of us, isn’t it?

Once when I was little, I helped some other children make fun of another girl. I knew it was wrong, but I did it anyway to be part of the group. When she started crying, I realized just how awful of a thing I was doing, and I felt horrible. But it was too late; the damage to her was done. We made her feel very ugly, unloved, and unimportant. After that, I was always nice to her and made a point to play with her, so she knew she had friends.

It wasn’t until I asked Jesus to forgive me too that I really felt better about what I had done though. That isn’t the only time I’ve had to ask others and Jesus to forgive me for doing something I shouldn’t have, but you know what? I always feel better when I do, and I always try not to do the wrong thing again. Jesus helps me do that also.

With Jesus living inside us, it is much easier to do what is right. We usually know the difference between right and wrong, so ask Jesus to help you always choose the right. But if you do mess up (and we all do), don’t forget to say you’re sorry to anyone you might have hurt and then to Jesus. You will feel so much better when you do and be able to forget it much sooner.

Let’s say a prayer. Dear Jesus, help us to remember that apart from You, we can do nothing. You will always be there when we need You to help us to choose right over wrong. If we do make a mistake though, You will always be there to forgive us, as well. In Your holy name we pray, Amen.

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

