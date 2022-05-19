God’s Kids Korner: Trinity Sunday

This Sunday, May 22, we celebrate something called the Trinity. It’s another special day in the life of the church that we remember. It’s sort of a mystery and may be hard to understand, but here goes. If you’ve talked about word meanings in school, you might remember that “tri” means three. So the Trinity represents the “three” persons of God: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. But wait, I know you say, “I thought there was only one God.” Well, there is only one God. The Bible tells us that. God is our Creator, the Father of us all. He knew that we would need a Savior too, so He gave us His Son Jesus to save us from our sins. He also knew we would need a helper to give us direction, teach us, help us pray, and guide us when we needed it. Each of these “persons” are God but have a unique part to play to help us be Christians and live a life for God. You may have even noticed that when someone is baptized or when we say the creeds in church, we say, “the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.” That is the Trinity of God.

Maybe it will help to think about an egg. The egg has three parts: the shell, the yolk, and the white, but they all are still an egg. Another example might be water. It also can be water (liquid), ice (solid), or steam(vapor), but it’s all still water – just in different forms. God’s like that in a way – one God, three forms. Each of the parts are equal in power and importance whether we think about God as our Father, Christ as His Son, or the Holy Spirit as His helper. And they all are important and valuable to us every day. Through them we have God within us. Don’t we have a great and wonderful God to give us exactly what we need to live for Him?

Let’s say a prayer. Dear God, thank You so much for thinking of everything we need to live for You. Thank you for being our Father, giving us our Savior, Jesus, and sending us the Holy Spirit as our helper. Let us remember to call upon the Holy Spirit when we need guidance, comfort, or help knowing what to pray. The Holy Spirit is always inside of us, giving us Your direction. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

