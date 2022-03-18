Reader remembers community member

Dear Editor,

Like many people, I was surprised and saddened by the loss of Henry Eblin. He was a very well-liked and well-known member of our community. Many people around the area knew him for his local trash pickup service, but I wanted to take some time to talk about some of the other aspects of Henry’s life.

To say that Henry Eblin was a good man does not do him justice. I worked with him at Meigs Mine #1 out back of Rutland, and he was as hard a worker as anybody in the mine. But beyond that, he was always the nicest worker. In all of the years working around Henry, I never once saw him angry or heard a bad word from him about anybody else. If you knew Henry, he considered you as a friend.

Another interesting part of Henry’s life was his ministry service. I must have heard him testify in various forms a million times. After he stopped working in the mines, Henry found an old Columbus city bus and turned it into a ministry on wheels. He would drive around the area to many local sites. After parking, he would spend hours holding services out of the back of the bus. I remember most notably under the old Pomeroy/Mason bridge, always on Thursday nights. He would draw quite a crowd, but he always found time to talk to everybody afterwards and make them all feel special.

Finally, I just want to say that Henry Eblin didn’t just talk it, he walked it. There is a difference, a big difference. I, like many other people around the area, am sad to see him go. He will be missed. If there was ever a better man than Henry Eblin, I never met him. Goodbye, my friend.

Roger Allen

Syracuse