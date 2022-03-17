God’s Kids Korner: ‘Lent 3 Year C’… 1 Corinthians 10:1-13

I’m not sure if you remember much about the Israelites escaping from Egypt in the Old Testament, but they were slaves then, and through Moses with God’s help, they escaped. They were on their way to the Promised Land to begin a new life, but these people were always complaining and going against God’s commandments. What should have been a short trip of 40 days, ended up being a trip of 40 years because of the people’s bad behavior. Because of their disobedience, none of the original people entered the Promised Land. They all died first. They never got to see what God had planned for them.

Here, in these verses, God is reminding us again to follow His Word, love others, do good, and live the best life we can. The Israelites’ bad behavior is an example for all His children, so we can all go to heaven to be with Him. Jesus, in the New Testament, came to show us the way we should try to live, and the promises God gives to each of us.

In verse 13 of 1 Corinthians, Chapter 10, it says this, “The only temptations that you have are the same temptations that all people have. But you can trust God. He will not let you be tempted more than you can bear. When you are tempted, God will also give you a way to escape that temptation. Then you will be able to endure it.”

Wow, just think about that! Everyone faces temptations and trials. But God will never let you down; He’ll never let you be pushed beyond what you can stand, and He’ll always be there to help you through it. That’s something we all can count on because God said it. So when things get hard, and you aren’t sure what to do, just ask God to help you know the best option. God’s option is always the best answer to any problem you and I might face as we grow older. Even we adults must remember this promise.

Let’s say a prayer then to thank God for His Word. God, thank You so much for always being there when we need You. Help us to remember to call upon Your Name and remember what You told us about always being there to help us through any problems we may face. In Your holy name we pray, Amen.

1 Corinthians 10:1-13

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

