Meigs Health Matters… Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

President Reagan recognized March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month to “increase public awareness of the needs and the potential of Americans with developmental disabilities” and to provide the “encouragement and opportunities they need to lead productive lives and to achieve their full potential.”

According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), one in six (17%) of children in the United States ages 3-17 years are diagnosed with some form of disability. Developmental disabilities are a group of conditions due to an impairment in physical, learning, language, or behavior areas. These disabilities can sometimes last a lifetime.

Individuals with disabilities have not always been viewed as they are today. In fact, in the early 1900’s children with disabilities were often described as “crippled”, “slow”, or ‘”peculiar.” In 1912 a Children’s Bureau was founded under President Taft to monitor a wide range of childhood statistics. It wasn’t until 1948 that the first Ohio laws were passed to “deal with the provision of services to ‘crippled’ children” in response to the Polio epidemic.

In 1955 diagnostic services became available for every Ohio child to evaluate a “handicapping” condition regardless of income. In 1987 language began to change when the coverage program transitioned from Bureau of Crippled Children’s services to the Bureau of Children with Medical Handicaps that we know today. The American Psychological Association began to support the use of “People first language.” Basically this is moving from a description of a delay first (“Autistic child”) to instead recognizing the child first (“child with Autism”, “child with learning disability”). The movement to support children continued through the years at the congress level as well. The rehabilitation act of 1973 enacted a protection from discrimination of any individual based on their disability. This paved the way for other acts such as the Individuals with Disability and Education Act (IDEA) in 1975 that enabled all children equal rights to an education, and the American of Disabilities act of 1990 that also protects those with disabilities against discrimination.

We are fortunate to be in a time where those with disabilities have protection and rights in employment, education and benefits without discrimination. Professionals now are motivated in their careers to teach young minds that may not think the same as many of their peers. Individual Education Plans (IEP) are more common and carry much less stigma than in previous years. Our entire society has made many shifts out of judging disabilities and instead started supporting them. A famous quote from Mahatma Gandhi says, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.”

Many families are not aware of all the local programs to help with early detection and intervention, medical care, support and even transportation. Programs such as CMH (Children with Medical Handicaps), HMG (Help Me Grow)/EI (Early Intervention), FCFC (Family and Children First Council), and OOD (Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities) provide a resource for those with medical or developmental disabilities. As a CMH public health nurse at the Meigs County Health Department, I am dedicated to finding local resources for families in need. Please contact me with any questions: Angie Rosler RN 740-992-6626.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_Angie-Rosler-CMH.jpg

By Angie Rosler Meigs Health Matters

Angie Rosler is the Children with Medical Handicaps nurse at the Meigs County Health Department.

Angie Rosler is the Children with Medical Handicaps nurse at the Meigs County Health Department.